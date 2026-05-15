Alpine sign ex-FIA aero boss in F1 technical shake-up

Alpine has signed ex-FIA man Jason Somerville in a newly created role

Jason Somerville
Jason Somerville
© Alpine
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Alpine has announced the signing of ex-FIA man Jason Somerville in the newly created role of deputy technical director. 

Alpine has climbed the order this season with the introduction of new regulations, and is looking to build on its early form, with Somerville returning to the Enstone team that he left in 2011. 

Most recently, Somerville worked as the head of aerodynamics at the FIA. Announcing his departure from that position on Thursday, he wrote in a social media post: “Last day with the FIA today. Massive thanks to my FIA colleagues, our technical partners and representatives at FOM and the F1 teams who’ve made the last 4 years so fascinating, enjoyable and challenging! Next chapter starts tomorrow...”

Alpine confirmed the move on Friday afternoon, stating that Somerville will report directly to executive technical director David Sanchez.

The Alpine has been heavily upgraded
The Alpine has been heavily upgraded

“I am really excited to be returning to Enstone and working with Flavio, Steve, and David in this new role," said Somerville.

"I have been away from the competitive side of motorsport within a team environment for a few years now and I'm relishing the opportunity to be back in the thick of it, hunting milliseconds and fighting our rivals for points and hopefully silverware. 

"I am looking forward to getting underway and joining the superb team of engineers, designers, and aerodynamicists at the factory and hopefully contributing to some of the team's success in the not-too-distant future."

On top of his previous experience in the aerodynamics department at Enstone, Somerville enjoyed two stints with Williams between 1999-2002, and 2011-2017, as well as a six-year spell with Toyota. 

Kobayashi
Kobayashi
© XPB Images

Having worked for F1 between 2017-2022 as head of aerodynamics, where he helped to develop the 2022 regulations, he moved to the FIA in the same role, ultimately working on the creation of the current regulations.  

“We are thrilled to have someone of Jason's calibre and experience joining the team and to continue our sustained level of progress," said Sanchez.

"The work the team has already done this season has been extraordinary, but we all know that is just the beginning of the job and not one team member is resting on their laurels. Adding Jason to our technical team will allow us to take even further steps to better our performance in the latest Formula One development race.”

In this article

Alpine sign ex-FIA aero boss in F1 technical skake-up
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

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