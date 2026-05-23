Kimi Antonelli vs George Russell - How the Mercedes drama unfolded over team radio

Kimi Antonelli's radio anger in a heated battle with team-mate George Russell caused Mercedes boss Toto Wolff to intervene twice during the Canadian Grand Prix sprint race. Here is how the drama unfolded.

In less than a lap, Antonelli ventured onto the grass on three occasions. First, on the run to the final chicane on lap four, he was drawing alongside Russell, when the gap appeared to disappear in the braking zone. Kicking up dirt, this set the tone for what would follow at Turn 1 on lap five.

The Italian then made another move for the outside, drawing ahead at the apex, but being forced off the track as the layout turned right for the second corner. What Antonelli could not see at this point, was that Russell's Mercedes had bounced across the kerb, causing the cars to make contact. As Antonelli returned from the grass to the track, Russell was forced to slam on his brakes to avoid further, more damaging, contact.

On the run to Turn 8, there was a further moment, with Antonelli locking up, and taking a trip across the grass.

Antonelli takes to the grass after his skirmish with Russell

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What then unfolded was a rare scenario as Antonelli went nuclear on the radio, demanding a penalty for his team-mate, with Wolff forced to jump in to limit the damage.

“That was very naughty," said Antonelli. "That should be a penalty. I was alongside the mirror!"

Race engineer, Peter Bonnington, urged: “Let’s just keep it cool. Let’s just get this back under control, Kimi. Focus on Norris. Focus on the driving.”

In reply, Antonelli added: “Yeah, I don’t care. He pushed me off.”

With the ranting showing no sign of ending, Wolff made a rare appearance on the radio, telling Antonelli: "Kimi, concentrate on driving please and not on the radio moaning.”

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Wolff has urged F1 not to make knee-jerk reactions

As the transmissions calmed, or were at least not broadcast publicly, it appeared that Antonelli had cooled on the topic, and this would not be discussed in the debrief. But no.

After taking the chequered flag in third place, Antonelli landed the pointed comment: "If we need to race like this, good to know."

Clearly prepared to take no more nonsense, Wolff said: "Kimi, now is the worst time to talk about this. We talk about this internally, not on the radio, okay."

Mercedes tensions spike in frost Canadian GP sprint race press conference exchange

Sitting alongside one another in the post-race press conference, both Antonelli and Russell recognised the need to "check" the incidents, and that emotions "were very high in the moment".

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But this reconciliation came only after another frosty exchange in which the pair debated whether passing on the outside is sensible at Turn 1 in Montreal.

Antonelli and Russell twice clashed in the Canada sprint