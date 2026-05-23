Kimi Antonelli vs George Russell - How the Mercedes drama unfolded over team radio
Kimi Antonelli was furious at George Russell's defensive driving in the Canadian Grand Prix sprint race
Kimi Antonelli's radio anger in a heated battle with team-mate George Russell caused Mercedes boss Toto Wolff to intervene twice during the Canadian Grand Prix sprint race. Here is how the drama unfolded.
In less than a lap, Antonelli ventured onto the grass on three occasions. First, on the run to the final chicane on lap four, he was drawing alongside Russell, when the gap appeared to disappear in the braking zone. Kicking up dirt, this set the tone for what would follow at Turn 1 on lap five.
The Italian then made another move for the outside, drawing ahead at the apex, but being forced off the track as the layout turned right for the second corner. What Antonelli could not see at this point, was that Russell's Mercedes had bounced across the kerb, causing the cars to make contact. As Antonelli returned from the grass to the track, Russell was forced to slam on his brakes to avoid further, more damaging, contact.
On the run to Turn 8, there was a further moment, with Antonelli locking up, and taking a trip across the grass.
What then unfolded was a rare scenario as Antonelli went nuclear on the radio, demanding a penalty for his team-mate, with Wolff forced to jump in to limit the damage.
“That was very naughty," said Antonelli. "That should be a penalty. I was alongside the mirror!"
Race engineer, Peter Bonnington, urged: “Let’s just keep it cool. Let’s just get this back under control, Kimi. Focus on Norris. Focus on the driving.”
In reply, Antonelli added: “Yeah, I don’t care. He pushed me off.”
With the ranting showing no sign of ending, Wolff made a rare appearance on the radio, telling Antonelli: "Kimi, concentrate on driving please and not on the radio moaning.”
As the transmissions calmed, or were at least not broadcast publicly, it appeared that Antonelli had cooled on the topic, and this would not be discussed in the debrief. But no.
After taking the chequered flag in third place, Antonelli landed the pointed comment: "If we need to race like this, good to know."
Clearly prepared to take no more nonsense, Wolff said: "Kimi, now is the worst time to talk about this. We talk about this internally, not on the radio, okay."
Mercedes tensions spike in frost Canadian GP sprint race press conference exchange
Sitting alongside one another in the post-race press conference, both Antonelli and Russell recognised the need to "check" the incidents, and that emotions "were very high in the moment".
But this reconciliation came only after another frosty exchange in which the pair debated whether passing on the outside is sensible at Turn 1 in Montreal.
"From my side, it's; as kids in karting, we know overtaking on the outside, there's a certain element of risk that comes with that, and they're amazing overtakes when they come off, but the chances are quite slim," said Russell.
"So, you know, there's only one direction I was going, and I was going to close the line, if that's my right to do so. So, as I said, respect to him for giving it a go, emotions are always high for all of us in the cockpit, but I'm sure we'll both talk about it after."
Having cooled already somewhat, or had a member of the Mercedes press team deliver a quiet word to his ear, Antonelli responded: "To be fair, I was quite well alongside, and there was definitely contact, so I need to recheck that. It was hard racing.
"Then, Turn 8, to be fair, it was definitely too optimistic. I also took a massive bump, and I almost spun in a straight line, so also that induced the lockup, but yeah, just need to recheck it, and then yeah, we'll talk about it later."
Despite all the drama and heightened tension, Antonelli remarkably recognised the race as "fun".
"I think if you're well alongside, you can overtake pretty much anywhere," he said.
"I mean, obviously, there are corners that are more difficult, but I don't think there's never been an overtake round the outside in turn one.
"But I agree that obviously he was defending his position, so yeah, just was hard racing. Of course, we're both lucky not to crash, but at the end of the day, it was still a very fun race."