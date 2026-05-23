Kimi Antonelli hits out at George Russell after being “pushed off” in F1 Canadian GP sprint clash

Andrea Kimi Antonelli has criticised Mercedes Formula 1 team-mate George Russell after their clash in the Canadian Grand Prix sprint race.

On two occasions Antonelli was forced onto the grass as he attempted to overtake Russell for the lead as they twice came to blows during a battle for the lead.

Antonelli first ran wide at Turn 1 after being squeezed by Russell as he tried to go around the outside at the start of lap six.

Russell and Antonelli battle for the lead

“That was very naughty,” the Italian teenager complained.

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Antonelli then locked up and went across the grass at the Turn 8/9 chicane after trying another move on Russell, this time down the inside.

The excursion cost Antonelli a position to McLaren’s Lando Norris and he ultimately finished third as Russell claimed the win.

There was a brief handshake between the Mercedes pair in parc ferme but the atmosphere appeared frosty.

"It was a tough battle to be fair. We were all there in terms of pace. It was not easy,” Antonelli said in parc ferme.

"I tried to make my move but I need to review on that because I was well alongside and got pushed off. It is what it is.

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"Then I made a mistake into Turn 8 because I took a big bump, locked up then I compromised my race from there but it was a good battle.”

Antonelli takes to the grass after his skirmish with Russell

Russell was coy about the battle when he spoke in the immediate aftermath.

"It was a cool race, very difficult to get a gap around here. It felt quite easy to follow and the slipstream felt quite powerful with the Overtake Mode,” Russell said.

"It was a good battle with Kimi. I'm glad we are both standing here after the race.”

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Sky Sports F1 analyst and former grand prix driver Karun Chandhok felt Antonelli had a right to feel aggrieved.

"The stewards have to look at whether George forced Kimi off track,” he said.

"I think if it was two different teams, Mercedes would be on the radio saying Kimi was forced off.

"Kimi has a reason to be upset."

Did George Russell deserve a penalty for Canadian sprint clash with Kimi Antonelli? Yes, he pushed too far 0% (0 votes) No, it was just hard racing 100% (1 vote) Total votes: 1 Register or Log In to vote

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