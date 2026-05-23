2026 F1 Canadian Grand Prix: Full sprint results
Full results from the 2026 Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix sprint
George Russell won the Canadian Grand Prix sprint race after a heated battle with Mercedes team-mate Kimi Antonelli saw tensions boil over.
The Mercedes pair dominated the early stages of the race, pulling a four-second lead in as many laps, with Lando Norris unable to keep pace with the Silver Arrows.
However, as Antonelli pressured Russell, the Italian felt aggrieved after his team-mate appeared to force him off the track at Turn 1. Antonelli's rants on the radio continued to the end of the race with such anger, that team boss Toto Wolff had to intervene, instructing the teenager that these things are dealt with behind closed doors.
Norris took advantage of the unfolding chaos, to steal past Antonelli into third, with Oscar Piastri making a late pass on Lewis Hamilton at the final chicane for fourth place. Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton followed in the top six for Ferrari.
Completing the points-paying positions were Max Verstappen and Isack Hadjar.
Fernando Alonso was the only retirement, with Isack Hadjar dropping to the back of the field after pitting with an engine problem, before returning to the track.
2026 F1 Miami: Full sprint results
|2026 F1 Canadian Grand Prix - Sprint results
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Laps
|1
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|23
|2
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|+1.272s
|3
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|+1.843s
|4
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|+9.797s
|5
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|+9.929s
|6
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|+10.545s
|7
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|+15.935s
|8
|Arvid Lindblad
|GBR
|Racing Bulls
|+29.710s
|9
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|+31.621s
|10
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|+36.793s
|11
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Cadillac F1 Team
|+60.402
|12
|Liam Lawson
|NZD
|Racing Bulls
|+61.344s
|13
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|+61.814s
|14
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|+64.209s
|15
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|+72.158s
|16
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|+1 Lap
|17
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Cadillac F1 Team
|+1 Lap
|18
|Ollie Bearman
|GBR
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|+1 Lap
|19
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|+1 Lap
|20
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|+1 Lap
|21
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|+3 Laps
|DNF
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|+5 Laps