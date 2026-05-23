2026 F1 Canadian Grand Prix: Full sprint results

George Russell won the Canadian Grand Prix sprint race after a heated battle with Mercedes team-mate Kimi Antonelli saw tensions boil over.

The Mercedes pair dominated the early stages of the race, pulling a four-second lead in as many laps, with Lando Norris unable to keep pace with the Silver Arrows.

However, as Antonelli pressured Russell, the Italian felt aggrieved after his team-mate appeared to force him off the track at Turn 1. Antonelli's rants on the radio continued to the end of the race with such anger, that team boss Toto Wolff had to intervene, instructing the teenager that these things are dealt with behind closed doors.

Norris took advantage of the unfolding chaos, to steal past Antonelli into third, with Oscar Piastri making a late pass on Lewis Hamilton at the final chicane for fourth place. Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton followed in the top six for Ferrari.

Completing the points-paying positions were Max Verstappen and Isack Hadjar.

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Fernando Alonso was the only retirement, with Isack Hadjar dropping to the back of the field after pitting with an engine problem, before returning to the track.

2026 F1 Miami: Full sprint results

2026 F1 Canadian Grand Prix - Sprint results Pos Driver Nat. Team Laps 1 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 23 2 Lando Norris GBR McLaren Mastercard F1 Team +1.272s 3 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team +1.843s 4 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren Mastercard F1 Team +9.797s 5 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP +9.929s 6 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP +10.545s 7 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing +15.935s 8 Arvid Lindblad GBR Racing Bulls +29.710s 9 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team +31.621s 10 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams F1 Team +36.793s 11 Sergio Perez MEX Cadillac F1 Team +60.402 12 Liam Lawson NZD Racing Bulls +61.344s 13 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Audi Revolut F1 Team +61.814s 14 Esteban Ocon FRA TGR Haas F1 Team +64.209s 15 Nico Hulkenberg GER Audi Revolut F1 Team +72.158s 16 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team +1 Lap 17 Valtteri Bottas FIN Cadillac F1 Team +1 Lap 18 Ollie Bearman GBR TGR Haas F1 Team +1 Lap 19 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams F1 Team +1 Lap 20 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team +1 Lap 21 Isack Hadjar FRA Oracle Red Bull Racing +3 Laps DNF Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team +5 Laps