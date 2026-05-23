2026 F1 Canadian Grand Prix: Full sprint results

Full results from the 2026 Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix sprint

Russell in Canada
Russell in Canada
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George Russell won the Canadian Grand Prix sprint race after a heated battle with Mercedes team-mate Kimi Antonelli saw tensions boil over. 

The Mercedes pair dominated the early stages of the race, pulling a four-second lead in as many laps, with Lando Norris unable to keep pace with the Silver Arrows. 

However, as Antonelli pressured Russell, the Italian felt aggrieved after his team-mate appeared to force him off the track at Turn 1. Antonelli's rants on the radio continued to the end of the race with such anger, that team boss Toto Wolff had to intervene, instructing the teenager that these things are dealt with behind closed doors. 

Norris took advantage of the unfolding chaos, to steal past Antonelli into third, with Oscar Piastri making a late pass on Lewis Hamilton at the final chicane for fourth place. Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton followed in the top six for Ferrari. 

Completing the points-paying positions were Max Verstappen and Isack Hadjar. 

Fernando Alonso was the only retirement, with Isack Hadjar dropping to the back of the field after pitting with an engine problem, before returning to the track.

2026 F1 Miami: Full sprint results

                              2026 F1 Canadian Grand Prix - Sprint results
PosDriverNat.TeamLaps
1George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team23
2Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team+1.272s
3Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team+1.843s
4Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team+9.797s
5Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP+9.929s
6Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP+10.545s
7Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing+15.935s
8Arvid LindbladGBRRacing Bulls+29.710s
9Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team+31.621s
10Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams F1 Team+36.793s
11Sergio PerezMEXCadillac F1 Team+60.402
12Liam LawsonNZDRacing Bulls+61.344s
13Gabriel BortoletoBRAAudi Revolut F1 Team+61.814s
14Esteban OconFRATGR Haas F1 Team+64.209s
15Nico HulkenbergGERAudi Revolut F1 Team+72.158s
16Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team+1 Lap
17Valtteri BottasFINCadillac F1 Team+1 Lap
18Ollie BearmanGBRTGR Haas F1 Team+1 Lap
19Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams F1 Team+1 Lap
20Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team+1 Lap
21Isack HadjarFRAOracle Red Bull Racing+3 Laps
DNFFernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team+5 Laps

 

In this article

2026 F1 Canadian Grand Prix: Full sprint results
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

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