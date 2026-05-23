2026 F1 Canadian Grand Prix: Full qualifying results

George Russell will start the Canadian Formula 1 Grand Prix from pole position after setting the session-topping time with a last-gasp effort.

Mercedes had appeared the car to beat all weekend after bringing a major upgrade package to Montreal. But having dominated the early stages of the weekend, qualifying was a far more difficult prospect, before Russell and Kimi Antonelli found pace in the closing stages.

The top five is the same order as sprint qualifying, with Lando Norris, Oscar PIastri, and Lewis Hamilton rounding out the top five.

Max Verstappen was battling against a lack of straight line speed in his Red Bull, but managed sixth place, just ahead of team-mate Isack Hadjar, who showed strong pace throughout and topped Q2.

Russell celebrates his third straight pole in Canada

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Charles Leclerc is seventh, while Arvid Lindblad continued an impressive weekend in ninth place.

Franco Colapinto was elated to make Q3, but was unable to climb higher than 10th place.

It was a disappointing day for Haas, after the team brought a significant upgrade package to Canada. Esteban Ocon dropped out in Q1, and Ollie Bearman ended Q2 as the slowest driver.

But with rain on the radar for Sunday's race, the grid positions could carry more significant meaning. Russell commented after the session that Mercedes had run extra wing in expectation of rain, an the benefit of this will only become clear on Sunday.

2026 F1 Miami Grand Prix: Qualifying results

2026 F1 Canadian Grand Prix - Qualifying Results Pos Driver Nat. Team Q1 Q2 Q3 1 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m13.953s 1m13.079s 1m12.578s 2 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m13.380s 1m13.076s 1m12.646s 3 Lando Norris GBR McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 1m13.503s 1m13.049s 1m12.729s 4 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 1m13.559s 1m13.285s 1m12.781s 5 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m13.767s 1m13.041s 1m12.868s 6 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m14.067s 1m13.479s 1m12.907s 7 Isack Hadjar FRA Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m13.654s 1m12.975s 1m12.935s 8 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m13.825s 1m13.496s 1m12.976s 9 Arvid Lindblad GBR Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m13.895s 1m13.548s 1m13.280s 10 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m14.466 1m13.857s 1m13.697s 11 Nico Hulkenberg GER Audi Revolut F1 Team 1m14.562s 1m13.886s 12 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m14.346s 1m13.897s 13 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Audi Revolut F1 Team 1m14.775s 1m14.071s 14 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m14.698s 1m14.187s 15 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing 1m14.276s 1m14.273s 16 Oliver Bearman GBR TGR Haas F1 Team 1m14.449s 1m14.416s 17 Esteban Ocon FRA TGR Haas F1 Team 1m14.845s 18 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams F1 Team 1m14.851s 19 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m15.196s 20 Sergio Perez MEX Cadillac F1 Team 1m151.429s 21 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m16.195s 22 Valtteri Bottas FIN Cadillac F1 Team 1m16.272s

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