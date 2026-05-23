2026 F1 Canadian Grand Prix: Full qualifying results

Full qualifying results from qualifying at the 2026 Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix

Norris in Canada
Norris in Canada
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George Russell will start the Canadian Formula 1 Grand Prix from pole position after setting the session-topping time with a last-gasp effort. 

Mercedes had appeared the car to beat all weekend after bringing a major upgrade package to Montreal. But having dominated the early stages of the weekend, qualifying was a far more difficult prospect, before Russell and Kimi Antonelli found pace in the closing stages. 

The top five is the same order as sprint qualifying, with Lando Norris, Oscar PIastri, and Lewis Hamilton rounding out the top five. 

Max Verstappen was battling against a lack of straight line speed in his Red Bull, but managed sixth place, just ahead of team-mate Isack Hadjar, who showed strong pace throughout and topped Q2. 

Russell celebrates his third straight pole in Canada
Russell celebrates his third straight pole in Canada

Charles Leclerc is seventh, while Arvid Lindblad continued an impressive weekend in ninth place. 

Franco Colapinto was elated to make Q3, but was unable to climb higher than 10th place. 

It was a disappointing day for Haas, after the team brought a significant upgrade package to Canada. Esteban Ocon dropped out in Q1, and Ollie Bearman ended Q2 as the slowest driver. 

But with rain on the radar for Sunday's race, the grid positions could carry more significant meaning. Russell commented after the session that Mercedes had run extra wing in expectation of rain, an the benefit of this will only become clear on Sunday. 

2026 F1 Miami Grand Prix: Qualifying results

2026 F1 Canadian Grand Prix - Qualifying Results
PosDriverNat.TeamQ1Q2Q3
1George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m13.953s1m13.079s1m12.578s
2Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m13.380s1m13.076s1m12.646s
3Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team1m13.503s1m13.049s1m12.729s
4Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team1m13.559s1m13.285s1m12.781s
5Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1m13.767s1m13.041s1m12.868s
6Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m14.067s1m13.479s1m12.907s
7Isack HadjarFRAOracle Red Bull Racing1m13.654s1m12.975s1m12.935s
8Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1m13.825s1m13.496s1m12.976s
9Arvid LindbladGBRVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m13.895s1m13.548s1m13.280s
10Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team1m14.4661m13.857s1m13.697s
11Nico HulkenbergGERAudi Revolut F1 Team1m14.562s1m13.886s 
12Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m14.346s1m13.897s 
13Gabriel BortoletoBRAAudi Revolut F1 Team1m14.775s1m14.071s 
14Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m14.698s1m14.187s 
15Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing1m14.276s1m14.273s 
16Oliver BearmanGBRTGR Haas F1 Team1m14.449s1m14.416s 
17Esteban OconFRATGR Haas F1 Team1m14.845s  
18Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams F1 Team1m14.851s  
19Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m15.196s  
20Sergio PerezMEXCadillac F1 Team1m151.429s  
21Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m16.195s  
22Valtteri BottasFINCadillac F1 Team1m16.272s  

 

 

2026 F1 Canadian Grand Prix: Full qualifying results
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

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