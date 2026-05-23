2026 F1 Canadian Grand Prix: Full qualifying results
Full qualifying results from qualifying at the 2026 Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix
George Russell will start the Canadian Formula 1 Grand Prix from pole position after setting the session-topping time with a last-gasp effort.
Mercedes had appeared the car to beat all weekend after bringing a major upgrade package to Montreal. But having dominated the early stages of the weekend, qualifying was a far more difficult prospect, before Russell and Kimi Antonelli found pace in the closing stages.
The top five is the same order as sprint qualifying, with Lando Norris, Oscar PIastri, and Lewis Hamilton rounding out the top five.
Max Verstappen was battling against a lack of straight line speed in his Red Bull, but managed sixth place, just ahead of team-mate Isack Hadjar, who showed strong pace throughout and topped Q2.
Charles Leclerc is seventh, while Arvid Lindblad continued an impressive weekend in ninth place.
Franco Colapinto was elated to make Q3, but was unable to climb higher than 10th place.
It was a disappointing day for Haas, after the team brought a significant upgrade package to Canada. Esteban Ocon dropped out in Q1, and Ollie Bearman ended Q2 as the slowest driver.
But with rain on the radar for Sunday's race, the grid positions could carry more significant meaning. Russell commented after the session that Mercedes had run extra wing in expectation of rain, an the benefit of this will only become clear on Sunday.
2026 F1 Miami Grand Prix: Qualifying results
|2026 F1 Canadian Grand Prix - Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|1
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m13.953s
|1m13.079s
|1m12.578s
|2
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m13.380s
|1m13.076s
|1m12.646s
|3
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|1m13.503s
|1m13.049s
|1m12.729s
|4
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|1m13.559s
|1m13.285s
|1m12.781s
|5
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m13.767s
|1m13.041s
|1m12.868s
|6
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m14.067s
|1m13.479s
|1m12.907s
|7
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m13.654s
|1m12.975s
|1m12.935s
|8
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m13.825s
|1m13.496s
|1m12.976s
|9
|Arvid Lindblad
|GBR
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m13.895s
|1m13.548s
|1m13.280s
|10
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m14.466
|1m13.857s
|1m13.697s
|11
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|1m14.562s
|1m13.886s
|12
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m14.346s
|1m13.897s
|13
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|1m14.775s
|1m14.071s
|14
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m14.698s
|1m14.187s
|15
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m14.276s
|1m14.273s
|16
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|1m14.449s
|1m14.416s
|17
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|1m14.845s
|18
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|1m14.851s
|19
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m15.196s
|20
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Cadillac F1 Team
|1m151.429s
|21
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m16.195s
|22
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Cadillac F1 Team
|1m16.272s