2026 F1 Canadian Grand Prix: Starting grid for the main race

The starting grid for the 2026 Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix.

Russell will line up at the front of the Canadian Grand Prix grid
Russell will line up at the front of the Canadian Grand Prix grid
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This is how the grid will line up at Formula 1's 2026 Canadian Grand Prix. 

George Russell will start from the very front of the Canadian Grand Prix grid for the third consecutive year after clinching pole position in a tight qualifying in Montreal.

Russell pipped Mercedes team-mate Andrea Kimi Antonelli just 0.068s to end a run of three straight poles in regular qualifying for the Italian teenager, who heads the championship by 18 points. 

After winning the sprint race, Russell will be looking to further reduce his points deficit to Antonelli on Sunday. 

It was another all-McLaren row two with reigning world champion Lando Norris starting third ahead of Oscar Piastri. 

Lewis Hamilton starts fifth for Ferrari, ahead of the Red Bulls of Max Verstappen and Isack Hadjar. 

Charles Leclerc will go from eighth in the other Ferrari, with Arvid Lindblad and Franco Colapinto completing the top-10 starters. 

Home favourite Lance Stroll and Valtteri Bottas are set to start Sunday's race from the last row in 21st and 22nd. 

The forecast suggests rain will hit the Canadian Grand Prix. 

2026 F1 Canadian Grand Prix - Starting Grid
PosDriverNat.Team
1George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
2Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
3Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team
4Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team
5Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP
6Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing
7Isack HadjarFRAOracle Red Bull Racing
8Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP
9Arvid LindbladGBRVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
10Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team
11Nico HulkenbergGERAudi Revolut F1 Team
12Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
13Gabriel BortoletoBRAAudi Revolut F1 Team
14Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team
15Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams F1 Team
16Oliver BearmanGBRTGR Haas F1 Team
17Esteban OconFRATGR Haas F1 Team
18Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams F1 Team
19Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team
20Sergio PerezMEXCadillac F1 Team
21Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team
22Valtteri BottasFINCadillac F1 Team

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2026 F1 Canadian Grand Prix: Starting grid for the main race
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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