2026 F1 Canadian Grand Prix: Starting grid for the main race

This is how the grid will line up at Formula 1's 2026 Canadian Grand Prix.

George Russell will start from the very front of the Canadian Grand Prix grid for the third consecutive year after clinching pole position in a tight qualifying in Montreal.

Russell pipped Mercedes team-mate Andrea Kimi Antonelli just 0.068s to end a run of three straight poles in regular qualifying for the Italian teenager, who heads the championship by 18 points.

After winning the sprint race, Russell will be looking to further reduce his points deficit to Antonelli on Sunday.

It was another all-McLaren row two with reigning world champion Lando Norris starting third ahead of Oscar Piastri.

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Lewis Hamilton starts fifth for Ferrari, ahead of the Red Bulls of Max Verstappen and Isack Hadjar.

Charles Leclerc will go from eighth in the other Ferrari, with Arvid Lindblad and Franco Colapinto completing the top-10 starters.

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Home favourite Lance Stroll and Valtteri Bottas are set to start Sunday's race from the last row in 21st and 22nd.

The forecast suggests rain will hit the Canadian Grand Prix.

2026 F1 Canadian Grand Prix - Starting Grid Pos Driver Nat. Team 1 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 2 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 3 Lando Norris GBR McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 4 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 5 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 6 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 7 Isack Hadjar FRA Oracle Red Bull Racing 8 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 9 Arvid Lindblad GBR Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 10 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 11 Nico Hulkenberg GER Audi Revolut F1 Team 12 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 13 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Audi Revolut F1 Team 14 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 15 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams F1 Team 16 Oliver Bearman GBR TGR Haas F1 Team 17 Esteban Ocon FRA TGR Haas F1 Team 18 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams F1 Team 19 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 20 Sergio Perez MEX Cadillac F1 Team 21 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 22 Valtteri Bottas FIN Cadillac F1 Team

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