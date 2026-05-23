2026 F1 Canadian Grand Prix: Starting grid for the main race
The starting grid for the 2026 Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix.
This is how the grid will line up at Formula 1's 2026 Canadian Grand Prix.
George Russell will start from the very front of the Canadian Grand Prix grid for the third consecutive year after clinching pole position in a tight qualifying in Montreal.
Russell pipped Mercedes team-mate Andrea Kimi Antonelli just 0.068s to end a run of three straight poles in regular qualifying for the Italian teenager, who heads the championship by 18 points.
After winning the sprint race, Russell will be looking to further reduce his points deficit to Antonelli on Sunday.
It was another all-McLaren row two with reigning world champion Lando Norris starting third ahead of Oscar Piastri.
Lewis Hamilton starts fifth for Ferrari, ahead of the Red Bulls of Max Verstappen and Isack Hadjar.
Charles Leclerc will go from eighth in the other Ferrari, with Arvid Lindblad and Franco Colapinto completing the top-10 starters.
Home favourite Lance Stroll and Valtteri Bottas are set to start Sunday's race from the last row in 21st and 22nd.
The forecast suggests rain will hit the Canadian Grand Prix.
|2026 F1 Canadian Grand Prix - Starting Grid
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|1
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|2
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|3
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|4
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|5
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|6
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|7
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|8
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|9
|Arvid Lindblad
|GBR
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|10
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|11
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|12
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|13
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|14
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|15
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|16
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|17
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|18
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|19
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|20
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Cadillac F1 Team
|21
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|22
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Cadillac F1 Team