David Coulthard compares new F1 era 'disappointment' to World Cup half-time show

David Coulthard is stunned that 'nobody listened' to concerns about the new Formula 1 regulations ahead of time.

Coulthard in the F1 paddock
Coulthard in the F1 paddock
© XPB Images

David Coulthard has revealed his main disappointment with the current Formula 1 campaign, comparing the reaction to the new regulations to that of the World Cup half-time show.

When F1 introduced a radically new set of regulations for 2026, it came amid a backdrop of warnings from drivers and engineers, who repeatedly explained the problems that would arise and how this would affect the overall show. Super-clipping and even yoyo overtakes were both predicted in advance. 

While some changes were introduced ahead of time to eradicate the worst of this, come Australia at the start of the season, and the problems were evident.

Verstappen was a vocal skeptic of the new F1 rules ahead of their introduction
Verstappen was a vocal skeptic of the new F1 rules ahead of their introduction
© XPB Images

"The new regs were a bit like the halftime show at the World Cup," former McLaren driver Coulthard told the Up to Speed podcast. 

"It was a bit of a disappointment given that it was coming at us like a road roller. You know, there's that comedy scene in a movie where the road roller's coming and the person's going, "Oh, I'm going to get run down." And then, kind of next scene, it's him looking at his watch going, "Oh, I'm going to get run down." 

"So, the new regs came at us with drivers and engineers going, "This is not going to be good." [There was] pretty much silence from everyone else. 

"We get to Melbourne and we go, "Ah, they have deceleration as they go towards certain corners." 

While the Hungarian Grand Prix provided a spectacle for the right reasons, this because the track is 'energy rich' with drivers able to easily recharge their batteries without coasting through previously flat-out corners, previous races at Silverstone and Spa-Francorchamps highlighted that the issue has not gone away. 

Spa highlighted the worst elements of the current F1 rules
Spa highlighted the worst elements of the current F1 rules
© XPB Images

With other energy-starved tracks including Monza, Singapore, and potentially Qatar - should the schedule remain unchanged - the problems will be front and centre again following the summer break. 

However, with the season becoming a flat-out development race between the top teams, races have become less predictable, creating genuine intrigue heading into a weekend. 

Coulthard added: "Now, the comeback from that disappointment, I've got to say from Miami onwards, has been good. And as we discussed previously, the fact that we've had five different winners in the last five Grands Prix is testament to a varied season. 

"But I feel that we saw this coming and nobody really was listening, and the fact they had to react to the reality in a sport that simulates the hell out of the future was a bit disappointing."

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F1
2026
David Coulthard
David Coulthard compares new F1 era 'disappointment' to World Cup half-time show
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

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