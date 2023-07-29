Hamilton’s verdict on clash with “pretty slow” Perez: "Bit of a racing incident"

Hamilton collided with Perez on Lap 6 of the sprint as they battled for fourth-place behind Pierre Gasly.

Perez went wide at Turn 15, allowing Hamilton to get alongside into the following corner.

Hamilton drifted wide into Perez’s path, bashing into the side of the Mexican’s Red Bull, giving him sidepod damage in the process.

Perez ultimately retired from the race, while Hamilton was demoted to seventh after finishing fourth.

Reflecting on the incident, Hamilton said: “He was pretty slow and went wide and slow through 14. I got a great exit, I was more than half a car alongside him and we just ended up coming together.

“It was a bit of a racing incident really, naturally it wasn’t intentional but they saw it differently.

“It was very tricky conditions out there, we were all trying our best. It doesn’t make a huge difference, fourth or seventh in the Sprint you don’t get a lot of points.”

Hamilton will start the main grand prix from third on the grid.

“Our pace has generally been decent,” he added.

“Third tomorrow, I’ve got a Ferrari and Perez ahead so I’m hoping I’ll be able to fight those guys. At some point Max will come sailing by and I’ll just try and keep the Ferraris behind.”