F1 fan Jeremy Clarkson reveals ‘aggressive’ cancer diagnosis

Jeremy Clarkson has revealed he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Clarkson on the grid at the 2025 British Grand Prix
Clarkson on the grid at the 2025 British Grand Prix
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Formula 1 fan and TV presenter Jeremy Clarkson has revealed he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

The former Top Gear presenter shared the news in an emotional conclusion to the fifth season of Clarkson’s Farm, with the final two episodes of the series released overnight in the UK on Amazon Prime. 

Clarkson’s Farm, which premiered in 2021, documents Clarkson’s attempts at running a 1,000-acre farm near Chipping Norton in Oxfordshire.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday evening before the episodes aired, Clarkson warned fans they would be a “really, really difficult” watch.

"Sombre news - Clarkson's Farm, ordinarily we try to keep the show bucolic and charming, and cheerful, but two episodes which drop in the middle of the night tonight are, they're none of those things, really,” he added.

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Clarkson, who is 66, reveals the news to co-stars Charlie Ireland and Kaleb Cooper, who help run the Diddly Squat farm.

"I've got cancer,” Clarkson says. "I disappeared off the other week and I had a biopsy, and it is cancer, and it's aggressive, but it's really early.

“The prostate, 10% of it is dead, the 10% where the cancer is. I had the op, and just fingers crossed it's worked, we don't know yet.”

The season concluded with Clarkson being filmed in a hospital bed.

"We started season five with me in a hospital bed, and here we are at the end of season five and I'm back in the hospital bed,” he said.

"Some of the treatment's gone a bit awry, let's say, so I'm going to be here for a little while. I'm nil by mouth, I don't know what's going to happen.

“But if this is all successful. I'll see you for season six, and if it isn't, I wont. Take care everyone.”

Jeremy Clarkson and Christian Horner
Jeremy Clarkson and Christian Horner
© XPB Images

Two years ago, Clarkson underwent a heart procedure after a suffering a “sudden deterioration” in his health.

"It seems that of the arteries feeding my heart with nourishing blood, one was completely blocked and the second of three was heading that way," he told The Sunday Times.

Clarkson is an avid F1 fan who has attended grands prix both at home and abroad, as well as regularly sharing his often controversial opinions about the on-track action. 

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F1 fan Jeremy Clarkson reveals ‘aggressive’ cancer diagnosis
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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