Explained: Where is Alpine’s Monaco F1 podium trophy amid ‘unsporting’ Red Bull claims 

Alpine is unhappy with Formula 1 rival Red Bull that it is still waiting to be handed the third place trophy from the Monaco Grand Prix for Pierre Gasly.



Gasly was reinstated to third place on the Monaco podium following a successful right of review case from Alpine that took place over the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix weekend.



With Gasly being restored to the podium after an extraordinary and unprecedented process that saw the Frenchman’s two speeding penalties rescinded, fellow countryman Isack Hadjar dropped back down to fourth.

Gasly finished third on the road

Crash.net understands Alpine’s grievance stems from Gasly believing the trophy was being kept in Red Bull’s Energy Station in the Barcelona paddock.



However, Red Bull insisted to Crash.net that Hadjar had left the trophy back in France and that the team was not being uncooperative.



During his post-race show in Barcelona, Sky Sports F1’s pitlane reporter Ted Kravitz said: "I understand that Flavio Briatore has called it unsporting.



“Flavio Briatore is not happy about it and has said it's unsporting of Red Bull to unreasonably, in his mind, withhold the trophy from Monaco.”

Crash.net understands Alpine has denied that Briatore used the term "unsporting", as claimed by Kravitz.



Alpine is particularly frustrated because it wanted to have the trophy so that the team could celebrate properly upon returning to its Enstone factory on Monday.



Alpine’s managing director Steve Nielsen had referenced during in the Barcelona weekend that the team wanted to have its own moment to celebrate Gasly’s P3 finish - as that opportunity was taken away from in Monaco.



“It’s a real shame the one thing we can’t undo is that moment of elation where Pierre goes on the podium with the team and he sees all the guys and girls below,” Nielsen said.



“We can’t give him that back, which is a real shame, because honestly, if I could choose, I’d rather have that then the points. But we’ll take the points because they are useful, it’s the best result we could have got and very positive."

Gasly was reinstated into P3 © XPB Images

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Red Bull and McLaren have confirmed they are appealing the Monaco Grand Prix result.



Meanwhile, Mercedes has requested a right of review on the matter after exploring its legal options.



F1 championship contender George Russell was hardest hit by the speeding penalty fiasco as he dropped out of the points altogether.



Without his double-whammy punishment, Mercedes believes Russell would have finished at least fourth in Monaco.