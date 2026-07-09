Mercedes reveal issue that disadvantaged George Russell’s F1 weekend at British GP

George Russell had an issue on his Mercedes F1 car during the British Grand Prix weekend.

Russell had a straightline speed issue with his Mercedes
Russell had a straightline speed issue with his Mercedes

Mercedes has revealed that George Russell suffered from a straightline speed issue with his Formula 1 car throughout the British Grand Prix weekend. 

After qualifying fourth for Sunday’s British Grand Prix and 0.370 seconds off Andrea Kimi Antonelli’s pole position lap, Russell claimed he was losing up to 0.3s on the straights compared to his team-mate. 

Russell said he had also struggled with the problem during sprint qualifying, where he ended up fifth-fastest. 

Russell had an off in qualifying
Russell had an off in qualifying

"All weekend we've been losing lots of time in the straights. In SQ3 it was almost three tenths I lost in the straights,” the Briton explained after qualifying on Saturday. 

"Again, qualifying, you're looking at speed traps and it's 3km/h down in the middle sector, 6km/h down in the last sector compared to my teammate and compared to the [Mercedes-powered] McLaren cars.

"The team are working super hard to understand why that is. We thought we found the problem this morning and we thought the brakes were locking on but we're not convinced that's the issue.

"It just compounds everything when you get into a session knowing you're at a bit of a disadvantage.”

Russell went on to claim second place in Sunday’s grand prix after Antonelli suffered more woes, and Lewis Hamilton conceded track position when he pitted under a late safety car. 

“It's been a very challenging weekend,” Russell said after the race. “Things within my control not good enough, things outside of my control haven't been good enough, which has all resulted in poor pace.” 

Russell salvaged a podium finish despite his troubled weekend
Russell salvaged a podium finish despite his troubled weekend

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff confirmed Russell had a problem on his W17 that hampered him throughout the weekend. However, according to Wolff, the straightline speed issue did not appear during the race itself. 

“He had all weekend a straight-line issue. We couldn't see anything on engine power,” Wolff told media including Crash.net

"It must have been down to some kind of mechanical situation, whether that was tow, or something else. But definitely the data confirmed that he was down, but very difficult to identify. 

"That was much better in the race. We didn't see that anymore. But nevertheless, something we need to understand.” 

The result sees Russell reduce his deficit to championship leader Antonelli to 25 points, but he insisted he is not thinking about the title fight. 

“I'm not even thinking about it, to be honest, because I've got my own things I need to deal with and improve upon on my own side,” he said. 

“I left Monaco three races ago 68 points behind and I leave here 25 points behind. So yeah, I would take it, but it won't continue like that forever unless the results, the performance, gets better.” 

Tags:

F1
Mercedes
George Russell
Andrea Kimi Antonelli
Mercedes reveal issue that disadvantaged George Russell’s F1 weekend at British GP
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Related Articles

F1 News
Why Fred Vasseur continues to dismiss Ferrari F1 title talk
Leclerc and Hamilton on the podium
F1 News
Max Verstappen told to be ‘ruthless and selfish' by fellow F1 champion
Max Verstappen
F1 News
Mercedes explain Kimi Antonelli's British GP race-ruining failure
Antonelli at Silverstone
F1 News
Kimi Antonelli issues defiant reaction after disastrous end to Silverstone race
Kimi Antonelli, British Grand Prix
F1 Feature
Silverstone F1 anti-climax highlights glaring Abu Dhabi 2021 injustice
The 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ended in controversy
F1 News
Mercedes reveals cause of Antonelli damage and how close he came to win
Antonelli looked on course for the win at Silverstone

Latest News

F1 News
Adrian Newey completes first run in Red Bull hypercar at Goodwood
7m ago
Newey first came up with the RB17 in 2020
F1 News
Will Buxton clears up cryptic social media post that sent F1 fans wild
48m ago
Buxton used to work as an F1TV presenter
F1 News
Ferrari told prioritising Hamilton is its “only chance of winning” title
1h ago
Hamilton and Leclerc celebrate Ferrari's second win of 2026
F1 News
Verstappen and Red Bull ‘drifting apart’ after ‘breakdown in trust’
4h ago
Verstappen's F1 future remains up in the air
F1 News
McLaren sets out timeline to catch Mercedes after upgrade ‘redirection’
4h ago
It's been a difficult 2026 season for McLaren

Don't miss the latest F1 talking points.

More News

F1 News
Mercedes reveal issue that disadvantaged Russell at Silverstone
6h ago
Russell had a straightline speed issue with his Mercedes
F1 News
Liam Lawson addresses F1 exit rumours as Nikola Tsolov pressure grows
6h ago
Lawson at Silverstone
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton expects Mercedes drivers to be hit with F1 penalties
6h ago
Hamilton was beaten to victory in the Silverstone sprint by Antonelli
IndyCar News
McLaren reserve driver 'asks to be fired from F1' after 2027 seat confirmed
7h ago
O'Ward completes running in Abu Dhabi
MotoGP News
Goodwood Festival of Speed Thursday LIVE: Casey Stoner and Carl Fogarty celebrate Ducati's 100th anniversary
8h ago
Stoner racing in MotoGP