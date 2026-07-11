Goodwood Festival of Speed Saturday LIVE: F1 champion Norris returns with McLaren Hypercar

Watch all the action from the 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed live.

Norris celebrates his Silverstone win
Norris celebrates his Silverstone win

Lando Norris and former Formula 1 race winner Gerhard Berger headline the Goodwood Festival of Speed on Saturday.

Norris shared the limelight with MotoGP royalty on Friday, but he takes centre stage on the third day of action at Goodwood, and you can follow everything LIVE on the player below.

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While Kimi Antonelli attended on Thursday, driving duties switched to Mercedes reserve Fred Vesti for the remainder of the weekend, where he will take the 2022 W13 up the hill - the car now decked in the 2026 livery. 

Other F1 talent in attendance includes a quartet of Red Bull drivers, with Isack Hadjar, Liam Lawson, and Arvid Lindblad set to wow fans. 

Formula 1 cars and MotoGP bikes will be on show on all four days, with Red Bull announcing on Wednesday that the Adrian Newey-designed RB17 hypercar will complete demonstration runs, with Newey himself getting behind the wheel. 

If it's rally that you're interested in, then you can watch all the action from the special stage LIVE, when the action begins on the player below. 
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2026
F1
Goodwood Festival of Speed Saturday LIVE: F1 champion Norris returns with McLaren Hypercar
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

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