Goodwood Festival of Speed Saturday LIVE: F1 champion Norris returns with McLaren Hypercar

Lando Norris and former Formula 1 race winner Gerhard Berger headline the Goodwood Festival of Speed on Saturday.

Norris shared the limelight with MotoGP royalty on Friday, but he takes centre stage on the third day of action at Goodwood, and you can follow everything LIVE on the player below.

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While Kimi Antonelli attended on Thursday, driving duties switched to Mercedes reserve Fred Vesti for the remainder of the weekend, where he will take the 2022 W13 up the hill - the car now decked in the 2026 livery.

Other F1 talent in attendance includes a quartet of Red Bull drivers, with Isack Hadjar, Liam Lawson, and Arvid Lindblad set to wow fans.

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Formula 1 cars and MotoGP bikes will be on show on all four days, with Red Bull announcing on Wednesday that the Adrian Newey-designed RB17 hypercar will complete demonstration runs, with Newey himself getting behind the wheel.