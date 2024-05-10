Why did Porsche overlook Sebastian Vettel for the 24 Hours of Le Mans?

Porsche have explained why Sebastian Vettel will not drive for them at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

The F1 legend and four-time champion tested a Porsche 963 at Aragon earlier this year - a high-profile union between a German legend and a German powerhouse manufacturer.

But, Porsche have since confirmed that Mathieu Jaminet, Nick Tandy and Felipe Nasr will be behind the wheel of their #4 car at the iconic endurance race.

Porsche LMDh factory director Urs Kuratle explained why he overlooked Vettel.

“We had discussions and it didn’t work for this year’s Le Mans for some reasons and that’s it,” Kuratle told Sportscar365.

“It’s partly how you can prepare it, and it didn’t come together. The time in the car would have been limited, and there’s not much more we could have done with the test ban we have.

“I’m not blaming the test ban, but in the situation we are in, we are not able to have a third car here [at Spa] for example like we used to in the past. The situation was just not right."

Kuratle has left the door open to working with Vettel in the future.

“It could be,” he suggested.

“The book is not closed, but it’s also not defined how it continues.

“It’s not because we don’t want, or he doesn’t want, simply because the discussions have not been done.”

Vettel, now aged 36, has also flirted with an F1 comeback.

He teased that he wanted "the right package" to come back. Mercedes have a notable vacancy in 2025, when Lewis Hamilton will go to Ferrari.

Vettel has been retired from F1 for two years after a stint with Aston Martin.

He won his four titles with Red Bull.