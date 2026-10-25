Formula 1 US Grand Prix: Full race results

Full race results from the 2026 Formula 1 US Grand Prix

George Russell and Charles Leclerc
George Russell and Charles Leclerc
© XPB Images

At the United States Grand Prix, the 2026 Formula 1 title was up for grabs, but it was not claimed despite Kimi Antonelli’s best efforts.

The Italian driver claimed victory at the Circuit of the Americas, as he crossed the line over 13 seconds ahead of the rest of the field, and extended his championship lead over the rest of the field.

Charles Leclerc came through from the second row of the grid to finish in second place for Ferrari, but was hoping to put up more of a fight against Antonelli.

Max Verstappen’s winning streak came to an end, but the Red Bull driver was on the podium as Verstappen crossed the line in third place.

Despite a late charge, Lewis Hamilton missed out on the podium as the Ferrari driver finished in fourth place and was a second behind Verstappen.

Rounding out the top five was the McLaren of Lando Norris, and the British driver completed 40 laps on Hard tyres in his final stint of the race.

Isack Hadjar fell back through the order; after starting from third, he finished in sixth place. Behind Hadjar was Oscar Piastri in seventh, and George Russell in eighth.

Liam Lawson picked up points for Racing Bulls with a ninth-place finish and beat Alpine, who picked up a point with Pierre Gasly, who finished in tenth.

2026 F1 US Grand Prix race results

2026 F1 US Grand Prix - Race results
Pos Driver Nat.Team Gap
1Andrea Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team56 Laps
2Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP13.0s
3Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing17.4s
4Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP18.5s
5Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team30.5s
6Isack HadjarFRAOracle Red Bull Racing34.3s
7Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team52.6s
8George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team54.3s
9Liam LawsonNZDVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team79.1s
10Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team87.5s
11Nico HulkenbergGERAudi Revolut F1 Team94.9s
12Arvid LindbladGBRVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1 lap
13Gabriel BortoletoBRAAudi Revolut F1 Team1 lap
14Esteban OconFRATGR Haas F1 Team1 lap
15Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1 lap
16Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1 lap
17Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams F1 Team1 lap
18Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams F1 Team1 lap
19Sergio PerezMEXCadillac F1 Team1 lap
DNFValtteri BottasFINCadillac F1 TeamTechnical
DNFFranco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 TeamDamage
DNFOllie BearmanGBRTGR Haas F1 TeamDamage

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