Formula 1 US Grand Prix: Full race results
Full race results from the 2026 Formula 1 US Grand Prix
At the United States Grand Prix, the 2026 Formula 1 title was up for grabs, but it was not claimed despite Kimi Antonelli’s best efforts.
The Italian driver claimed victory at the Circuit of the Americas, as he crossed the line over 13 seconds ahead of the rest of the field, and extended his championship lead over the rest of the field.
Charles Leclerc came through from the second row of the grid to finish in second place for Ferrari, but was hoping to put up more of a fight against Antonelli.
Max Verstappen’s winning streak came to an end, but the Red Bull driver was on the podium as Verstappen crossed the line in third place.
Despite a late charge, Lewis Hamilton missed out on the podium as the Ferrari driver finished in fourth place and was a second behind Verstappen.
Rounding out the top five was the McLaren of Lando Norris, and the British driver completed 40 laps on Hard tyres in his final stint of the race.
Isack Hadjar fell back through the order; after starting from third, he finished in sixth place. Behind Hadjar was Oscar Piastri in seventh, and George Russell in eighth.
Liam Lawson picked up points for Racing Bulls with a ninth-place finish and beat Alpine, who picked up a point with Pierre Gasly, who finished in tenth.
2026 F1 US Grand Prix race results
|2026 F1 US Grand Prix - Race results
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Gap
|1
|Andrea Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|56 Laps
|2
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|13.0s
|3
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|17.4s
|4
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|18.5s
|5
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|30.5s
|6
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|34.3s
|7
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|52.6s
|8
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|54.3s
|9
|Liam Lawson
|NZD
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|79.1s
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|87.5s
|11
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|94.9s
|12
|Arvid Lindblad
|GBR
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1 lap
|13
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|1 lap
|14
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|1 lap
|15
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1 lap
|16
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1 lap
|17
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|1 lap
|18
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|1 lap
|19
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Cadillac F1 Team
|1 lap
|DNF
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Cadillac F1 Team
|Technical
|DNF
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|Damage
|DNF
|Ollie Bearman
|GBR
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|Damage