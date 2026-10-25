Formula 1 US Grand Prix: Full race results

At the United States Grand Prix, the 2026 Formula 1 title was up for grabs, but it was not claimed despite Kimi Antonelli’s best efforts.

The Italian driver claimed victory at the Circuit of the Americas, as he crossed the line over 13 seconds ahead of the rest of the field, and extended his championship lead over the rest of the field.

Charles Leclerc came through from the second row of the grid to finish in second place for Ferrari, but was hoping to put up more of a fight against Antonelli.

Max Verstappen’s winning streak came to an end, but the Red Bull driver was on the podium as Verstappen crossed the line in third place.

Despite a late charge, Lewis Hamilton missed out on the podium as the Ferrari driver finished in fourth place and was a second behind Verstappen.

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Rounding out the top five was the McLaren of Lando Norris, and the British driver completed 40 laps on Hard tyres in his final stint of the race.

Isack Hadjar fell back through the order; after starting from third, he finished in sixth place. Behind Hadjar was Oscar Piastri in seventh, and George Russell in eighth.

Liam Lawson picked up points for Racing Bulls with a ninth-place finish and beat Alpine, who picked up a point with Pierre Gasly, who finished in tenth.

2026 F1 US Grand Prix race results

2026 F1 US Grand Prix - Race results Pos Driver Nat. Team Gap 1 Andrea Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 56 Laps 2 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 13.0s 3 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 17.4s 4 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 18.5s 5 Lando Norris GBR McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 30.5s 6 Isack Hadjar FRA Oracle Red Bull Racing 34.3s 7 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 52.6s 8 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 54.3s 9 Liam Lawson NZD Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 79.1s 10 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 87.5s 11 Nico Hulkenberg GER Audi Revolut F1 Team 94.9s 12 Arvid Lindblad GBR Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1 lap 13 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Audi Revolut F1 Team 1 lap 14 Esteban Ocon FRA TGR Haas F1 Team 1 lap 15 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1 lap 16 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1 lap 17 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams F1 Team 1 lap 18 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams F1 Team 1 lap 19 Sergio Perez MEX Cadillac F1 Team 1 lap DNF Valtteri Bottas FIN Cadillac F1 Team Technical DNF Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team Damage DNF Ollie Bearman GBR TGR Haas F1 Team Damage