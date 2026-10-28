Former F1 champion loses multi-million tax dispute over Hampshire estate

Former Formula 1 world champion Jody Scheckter has lost a high-profile, multi-million-pound legal battle with HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) over a tax relief dispute linked to his Hampshire farming business.

The 1979 Ferrari title winner appealed to the First-tier Tribunal after tax authorities refused to allow him to offset substantial losses from his Laverstoke Park enterprise against his other personal income and capital gains.

Scheckter, who moved to the UK following his successful motorsport career, backed the sprawling Laverstoke Park Estate with almost £55 million of his own money to transform it into a major organic and biodynamic agricultural operation.

Trading via Laverstoke Park Produce LLP, the ambitious venture incurred heavy financial losses over consecutive accounting periods.

Jody Scheckter © XPB Images

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Under UK tax legislation, "sideways loss relief" permits individuals to offset commercial trade losses against broader income streams. However, strict statutory conditions govern these claims, specifically requiring the trade to be conducted on a purely commercial basis with a realistic expectation of turning a profit within a set timeframe.

During tribunal proceedings, judges accepted that Scheckter had acted with complete integrity, pursuing the project with genuine ambitions to establish a world-class organic food brand rather than setting up a tax avoidance vehicle.

The tribunal said: "An entity which makes its most valuable asset available to another for use without charge is not in our view acting on a commercial basis."

Despite acknowledging his authentic commercial intentions, the tribunal ultimately ruled that the venture failed to meet the rigorous statutory criteria required to claim the disputed relief, upholding HMRC's original decision.

Jody Scheckter © XPB Images

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The legal defeat comes amid ongoing changes to the 1979 world champion's Hampshire holdings. Laverstoke Park Estate, which features a Palladian mansion, extensive farmland, and specialist sporting facilities, was previously placed on the market for £58 million.

The tribunal ruling firmly closes Scheckter's long-running challenge against the tax authority over the farm's historical operating losses.