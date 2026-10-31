F1 Mexico Grand Prix: Full qualifying results

For the first time as a Ferrari driver, Lewis Hamilton has secured pole position for a Grand Prix as he topped qualifying at the Mexico Grand Prix.

Throughout the weekend, all eyes have been on Hamilton’s teammate, but when it mattered, the British driver pulled through and secured his first pole position since the Hungarian Grand Prix in 2023.

Alongside Hamilton on the front row will be his former Mercedes teammate, George Russell, who will start in second place and was 0.009 seconds slower than Hamilton.

Charles Leclerc topped both Free Practice 1 and Free Practice 2 on Friday, but the Monegasque driver will start from the head of the second row from third place on Sunday.

Max Verstappen was on a fast lap at the end of the session, but ran into traffic and could only manage fourth place, but he will start from fifth place due to his one-place grid penalty.

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Rounding out the top five was the F1 Championship leader, Kimi Antonelli. The Italian was 0.193 seconds slower than Hamilton at the end of the session.

Outside of the top five was Lando Norris, the British driver topped the timesheets in Q2 and Q1, but in Q3, a lock-up cost him any chance at fighting for pole position, and he qualified in sixth.

Isack Hadjar had a difficult session and could only manage seventh place, and Liam Lawson qualified in eighth place, but will start from ninth place due to his grid penalty.

Completing the top ten are Arvid Lindblad in ninth place, but he will start from eighth, and Pierre Gasly in tenth place.

2026 F1 Mexico Grand Prix - Qualifying results Pos Driver Nat. Team Q1 Q2 Q3 1 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m17.341 1m16.953 1m16.514 2 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m17.659 1m17.027 1m16.523 3 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m17.506 1m16.944 1m16.633 4 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m17.942 1m16.876 1m16.692 5 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m17.918 1m17.133 1m16.707 6 Lando Norris GBR McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 1m17.733 1m16.728 1m16.824 7 Isack Hadjar FRA Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m17.385 1m17.047 1m16.900 8 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m18.097 1m17.207 1m17.029 9 Arvid Lindblad GBR Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m18.210 1m17.135 1m17.117 10 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m18.194 1m17.278 1m17.153 11 Nico Hulkenberg GER Audi Revolut F1 Team 1m17.868 1m17.306 12 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m18.517 1m17.640 13 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 1m17.659 1m17.646 14 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Audi Revolut F1 Team 1m17.727 1m17.680 15 Oliver Bearman GBR TGR Haas F1 Team 1m18.083 1m18.083 16 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams F1 Team 1m18.521 1m18.885 17 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams F1 Team 1m18.630 18 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m18.908 19 Ryo Hirakawa JPN TGR Haas F1 Team 1m18.958 20 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m19.072 21 Sergio Perez MEX Cadillac F1 Team 1m19.105 22 Valtteri Bottas FIN Cadillac F1 Team 1m19.852

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