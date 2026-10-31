F1 Mexico Grand Prix: Full qualifying results

Full results from qualifying at the 2026 Formula 1 Mexico Grand Prix

George Russell
George Russell
© XPB Images

For the first time as a Ferrari driver, Lewis Hamilton has secured pole position for a Grand Prix as he topped qualifying at the Mexico Grand Prix.

Throughout the weekend, all eyes have been on Hamilton’s teammate, but when it mattered, the British driver pulled through and secured his first pole position since the Hungarian Grand Prix in 2023.

Alongside Hamilton on the front row will be his former Mercedes teammate, George Russell, who will start in second place and was 0.009 seconds slower than Hamilton.

Charles Leclerc topped both Free Practice 1 and Free Practice 2 on Friday, but the Monegasque driver will start from the head of the second row from third place on Sunday.

Max Verstappen was on a fast lap at the end of the session, but ran into traffic and could only manage fourth place, but he will start from fifth place due to his one-place grid penalty.

Rounding out the top five was the F1 Championship leader, Kimi Antonelli. The Italian was 0.193 seconds slower than Hamilton at the end of the session.

Outside of the top five was Lando Norris, the British driver topped the timesheets in Q2 and Q1, but in Q3, a lock-up cost him any chance at fighting for pole position, and he qualified in sixth.

Isack Hadjar had a difficult session and could only manage seventh place, and Liam Lawson qualified in eighth place, but will start from ninth place due to his grid penalty.

Completing the top ten are Arvid Lindblad in ninth place, but he will start from eighth, and Pierre Gasly in tenth place.

2026 F1 Mexico Grand Prix - Qualifying results
Pos Driver Nat.Team Q1Q2Q3
1Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1m17.3411m16.9531m16.514
2George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m17.6591m17.0271m16.523
3Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1m17.5061m16.9441m16.633
4Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m17.9421m16.8761m16.692
5Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m17.9181m17.1331m16.707
6Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team1m17.7331m16.7281m16.824
7Isack HadjarFRAOracle Red Bull Racing1m17.3851m17.0471m16.900
8Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m18.0971m17.2071m17.029
9Arvid LindbladGBRVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m18.2101m17.1351m17.117
10Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m18.1941m17.2781m17.153
11Nico HulkenbergGERAudi Revolut F1 Team1m17.8681m17.306 
12Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team1m18.5171m17.640 
13Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team1m17.6591m17.646 
14Gabriel BortoletoBRAAudi Revolut F1 Team1m17.7271m17.680 
15Oliver BearmanGBRTGR Haas F1 Team1m18.0831m18.083 
16Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams F1 Team1m18.5211m18.885 
17Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams F1 Team1m18.630  
18Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m18.908  
19Ryo HirakawaJPNTGR Haas F1 Team1m18.958  
20Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m19.072  
21Sergio PerezMEXCadillac F1 Team1m19.105  
22Valtteri BottasFINCadillac F1 Team1m19.852  

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