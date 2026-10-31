F1 Mexico Grand Prix: Full qualifying results
Full results from qualifying at the 2026 Formula 1 Mexico Grand Prix
For the first time as a Ferrari driver, Lewis Hamilton has secured pole position for a Grand Prix as he topped qualifying at the Mexico Grand Prix.
Throughout the weekend, all eyes have been on Hamilton’s teammate, but when it mattered, the British driver pulled through and secured his first pole position since the Hungarian Grand Prix in 2023.
Alongside Hamilton on the front row will be his former Mercedes teammate, George Russell, who will start in second place and was 0.009 seconds slower than Hamilton.
Charles Leclerc topped both Free Practice 1 and Free Practice 2 on Friday, but the Monegasque driver will start from the head of the second row from third place on Sunday.
Max Verstappen was on a fast lap at the end of the session, but ran into traffic and could only manage fourth place, but he will start from fifth place due to his one-place grid penalty.
Rounding out the top five was the F1 Championship leader, Kimi Antonelli. The Italian was 0.193 seconds slower than Hamilton at the end of the session.
Outside of the top five was Lando Norris, the British driver topped the timesheets in Q2 and Q1, but in Q3, a lock-up cost him any chance at fighting for pole position, and he qualified in sixth.
Isack Hadjar had a difficult session and could only manage seventh place, and Liam Lawson qualified in eighth place, but will start from ninth place due to his grid penalty.
Completing the top ten are Arvid Lindblad in ninth place, but he will start from eighth, and Pierre Gasly in tenth place.
|2026 F1 Mexico Grand Prix - Qualifying results
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|1
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m17.341
|1m16.953
|1m16.514
|2
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m17.659
|1m17.027
|1m16.523
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m17.506
|1m16.944
|1m16.633
|4
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m17.942
|1m16.876
|1m16.692
|5
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m17.918
|1m17.133
|1m16.707
|6
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|1m17.733
|1m16.728
|1m16.824
|7
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m17.385
|1m17.047
|1m16.900
|8
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m18.097
|1m17.207
|1m17.029
|9
|Arvid Lindblad
|GBR
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m18.210
|1m17.135
|1m17.117
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m18.194
|1m17.278
|1m17.153
|11
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|1m17.868
|1m17.306
|12
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m18.517
|1m17.640
|13
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|1m17.659
|1m17.646
|14
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|1m17.727
|1m17.680
|15
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|1m18.083
|1m18.083
|16
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|1m18.521
|1m18.885
|17
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|1m18.630
|18
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m18.908
|19
|Ryo Hirakawa
|JPN
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|1m18.958
|20
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m19.072
|21
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Cadillac F1 Team
|1m19.105
|22
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Cadillac F1 Team
|1m19.852