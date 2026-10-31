With Esteban Ocon now on the sidelines, there has not been an exact reason given for why Ryo Hirakawa has been given the seat for this weekend, but Haas has revealed it is not due to illness
F1 Mexico Grand Prix LIVE: FP3 and qualifying updates
Live updates from FP3 and qualifying from the Formula 1 Mexico City Grand Prix
KEY MOMENTS
- FP3 in Mexico begins at 17:30 GMT
- Charles Leclerc was fastest on Friday
- Max Verstappen has a grid penalty
The 2026 Formula 1 Mexico City Grand Prix continues on Saturday 31 October with final practice and qualifying ahead of Sunday's race.
The Mexico City Grand Prix could see Mercedes' Andrea Kimi Antonelli crowned world champion for the first time, if he finishes ninth or higher on Sunday.
Antonelli was fourth-fastest on Friday afternoon at the Hermanos Rodriguez circuit in Mexico City, though he trailed Mercedes team-mate George Russell on the timesheets.
Ferrari once again, as it did at COTA, made a good start to the weekend, with Charles Leclerc fastest in both sessions in his upgraded SF-26.
But team-mate Lewis Hamilton was only 11th after suffering with mechanical issues in FP2.
Max Verstappen was fifth after FP2, but the Red Bull driver has a one-place grid penalty following a collision with Racing Bulls driver Liam Lawson on Friday.
The Kiwi has also netted himself a one-place grid drop for his part in the incident.
Isack Hadjar is also under scrutiny for an incident involving a fan while walking through the paddock on Friday.
McLaren had mixed fortunes on Friday afternoon, with Lando Norris up in second, while team-mate Oscar Piastri was 10th.
2026 Mexico City Grand Prix Saturday schedule
FP3 - 17:30 GMT - 18:30 GMT
Qualifying - 21:00 GMT - 22:00 GMT
Will Lewis Hamilton bounce back after his issue during Free Practice 2 on Friday?
Lewis Hamilton ‘praying everything’s ok’ with Ferrari after suffering Mexico GP blow
The big news heading into Saturday is that Esteban Ocon has been replaced for the remainder of the weekend...
Esteban Ocon replaced by Haas for remainder of Mexico City GP
On the opening day of Practice, Charles Leclerc topped the timesheets in Free Practice 1 and Free Practice 2
Max Verstappen and Liam Lawson have been handed penalties for the Mexico GP
Max Verstappen and Liam Lawson get F1 grid penalties for 'unacceptable' Mexico GP practice clash
Welcome to our live coverage of Day Two at the Mexico Grand Prix. We are an hour away from the start of the final Practice session of the weekend ahead of qualifying.