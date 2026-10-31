F1 Mexico Grand Prix LIVE: FP3 and qualifying updates

KEY MOMENTS

FP3 in Mexico begins at 17:30 GMT

Charles Leclerc was fastest on Friday

Max Verstappen has a grid penalty

The 2026 Formula 1 Mexico City Grand Prix continues on Saturday 31 October with final practice and qualifying ahead of Sunday's race.

The Mexico City Grand Prix could see Mercedes' Andrea Kimi Antonelli crowned world champion for the first time, if he finishes ninth or higher on Sunday.

Antonelli was fourth-fastest on Friday afternoon at the Hermanos Rodriguez circuit in Mexico City, though he trailed Mercedes team-mate George Russell on the timesheets.

Ferrari once again, as it did at COTA, made a good start to the weekend, with Charles Leclerc fastest in both sessions in his upgraded SF-26.

But team-mate Lewis Hamilton was only 11th after suffering with mechanical issues in FP2.

Max Verstappen was fifth after FP2, but the Red Bull driver has a one-place grid penalty following a collision with Racing Bulls driver Liam Lawson on Friday.

The Kiwi has also netted himself a one-place grid drop for his part in the incident.

Isack Hadjar is also under scrutiny for an incident involving a fan while walking through the paddock on Friday.

McLaren had mixed fortunes on Friday afternoon, with Lando Norris up in second, while team-mate Oscar Piastri was 10th.

2026 Mexico City Grand Prix Saturday schedule

FP3 - 17:30 GMT - 18:30 GMT

Qualifying - 21:00 GMT - 22:00 GMT