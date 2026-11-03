Daniel Ricciardo eyed for surprise Formula E opportunity

Daniel Ricciardo was considered for a potential move to Formula E with a new Australian team, but informal discussions did not progress.

Daniel Ricciardo
Daniel Ricciardo
© XPB Images

As Formula E prepares for its landmark GEN4 technical revolution, fresh details have emerged regarding talks taking place behind the scenes. 

According to a report published by Formula E Notebook, incoming Australian team Fortescue Zero made a secret approach to eight-time Formula 1 Grand Prix winner Daniel Ricciardo regarding a potential seat.

The ambitious new squad reportedly reached out to gauge the Australian driver's interest during the preliminary planning stages of their program. With the championship introducing significantly upgraded power outputs, all-wheel drive, and cutting-edge battery technology for the 2027 season, Fortescue Zero actively explored marquee options to anchor their debut campaign. 

Ricciardo’s vast experience at the highest level of global motorsport made him an extremely attractive target for an incoming organisation seeking immediate international credibility, elite technical feedback, and massive commercial appeal on the world stage.

Daniel Ricciardo
Daniel Ricciardo
© XPB Images

However, the secret inquiries remained purely informal and ultimately did not progress into formal contract negotiations or official driver offers. 

While a high-profile switch to the electric championship is off the table for now, Ricciardo’s long-term future plans remain the subject of intense paddock speculation, after he left Formula 1 after his final stint with VCARB during the 2024 season.

Since his time as a driver in Formula 1 came to an end, Ricciardo has been a Global Ambassador for Ford Racing, where he has been working with the Raptor brand.

The contact between Fortescue Zero and Ricciardo proves that his pedigree continues to command strong interest right across the global motorsport landscape.

Daniel Ricciardo
Daniel Ricciardo
© XPB Images

Fortescue Zero has since locked in its inaugural driver lineup, securing an all-British pairing consisting of former Penske driver Taylor Barnard and Formula E race-winner Dan Ticktum to spearhead their debut campaign. 

However, the team initially wanted an Australian driver to spearhead their debut campaign in Formula E. So, Fortescue Zero also considered approaching Formula 1 reserve driver Jack Doohan, but once again no formal talks took place between the team and the driver.

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Daniel Ricciardo

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