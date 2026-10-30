Dakar announces new route for 2027 after Saudi Arabia cancellation

The Dakar Rally has announced its new route for 2027 after cancelling its original Saudi Arabia event.

Dakar Rally
Dakar Rally
© Red Bull Content Pool

The 2027 Dakar Rally will be relocated to Europe and Africa after the cancellation of the Saudi Arabia route.

The famous rally raid has taken place in Saudi Arabia since 2019, but the ongoing conflict in the Middle East has forced Dakar to relocate for next year.

Three countries will be enveloped by the rally: Spain, Morocco, and Portugal.

The prologue is due to take place in Loule-Faro on 9 January with the first stage the following day. The rally will then move through Spain and cross into Morocco, where the route will take competitors along the North African country’s west coast.

Luciano Benvides, 2026 Dakar Rally. Credit: KTM.
Luciano Benvides, 2026 Dakar Rally. Credit: KTM.

This route means 2027’s Dakar will be the first to include Africa in its route since the final pre-South America rally in 2007, before 2008’s event was cancelled due to safety concerns regarding a possible terrorist attack.

“The relocated 49th edition of the Dakar will meet the sporting standards that have always made it the most demanding rally-raid event,” said Dakar director David Castera.

“Despite the short timeframe we have had to work with, we have designed a true Dakar. 

“The ACP (Automóvel Club de Portugal) is supporting us in Portugal, having established its round of the FIA-FIM World Rally-Raid Championship as a cornerstone of the season since 2024. 

“And in Morocco, our expertise across the entire territory, combined with the operational capabilities of our internal teams, allows us to go far beyond the formats previously offered in the country: competitors will discover the Kingdom from one end to the other. We will explore all its distinctive features through a route of unprecedented scale. 

Kevin Benavides, 2026 Dakar Rally. Credit: KTM.
Kevin Benavides, 2026 Dakar Rally. Credit: KTM.
© Dakar Rally

“Here too, the country's expertise in hosting major international events, as well as the quality of its infrastructure, will be invaluable in enabling us to offer everyone a truly first-class Dakar.”

Castera also thanked the competitors who have already committed to contesting the event, with over 300 registered with around two months to go before the start of the two-week event.

“We are already grateful for the loyalty of the competitors who are overwhelmingly choosing to follow us on this new adventure (350 already registered to date),” he said.

“They will also be able to count on the support of the media and our partners, who are reaffirming their commitment alongside us in these exceptional circumstances. 

“As usual, the Dakar will be broadcast in more than 190 countries around the world.

“The adventure continues, as do preparations for the historic celebration of the 50th edition in Saudi Arabia.”

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Dakar Rally
Dakar announces new route for 2027 after Saudi Arabia cancellation
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

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