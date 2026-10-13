BBC documentary to shed light on controversial 2007 F1 season

Lifting the lid on the iconic year, Lewis Hamilton, Fernando Alonso, and Kimi Raikkonen took the title fight down to the wire.

Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
© XPB Images

It has been stated that the BBC will produce a documentary regarding the 2007 Formula 1 World Championship.

The 2007 season became iconic in the history of the sport as it saw Lewis Hamilton in his rookie season going up against his two-time world champion teammate, Fernando Alonso, and Ferrari driver Kimi Raikkonen. 

There were points throughout the 2007 campaign when it was an all-out war for the 2007 Formula 1 title between Hamilton and Alonso at McLaren. However, the title ended up going to Raikkonen and Ferrari, as the Finnish driver ended the season on 110 points, compared to the 109 that Hamilton and Alonso ended with.

The other major talking point from 2007 was ‘Spygate’, in which McLaren was stripped of the Constructors’ title as it had been discovered that a McLaren engineer was in possession of a 780-page Ferrari dossier.

Kimi Raikkonen
Kimi Raikkonen
© XPB Images

The news that the BBC is preparing this documentary came from the co-director of SoyMotor, Antonio Lobato, as he was approached by the BBC to appear in the documentary.

Lobato, who was in his fourth season as a Formula 1 commentator during the 2007 season, discussed the upcoming documentary on SoyMotor’s Twitch channel, where he also revealed that he had decided to decline to be a part of the documentary.

Lobato said, "It will definitely be told. The story is... what will be told? Because I know the BBC is preparing a documentary.

"They invited me to participate, and I declined. I don't want to get involved in those stories. I know what I experienced, I know what happened, perhaps from my point of view, which may also be a little distorted, and when the documentary comes out, I'll like to see it.

Fernando Alonso
Fernando Alonso
© XPB Images

"I know that there are other fellow journalists who were there that year who will do it, who will be there and who will tell part of what happened, and we will see how they treat it, how it is done, how that story is told.”

There has been no official announcement from the BBC regarding the documentary, and no release date has been given, but it appears that it is in the early stages of production.

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F1
Fernando Alonso
Lewis Hamilton
Kimi Räikkönen

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