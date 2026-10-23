F1 US Grand Prix: Full Friday practice results at COTA
Full results from the Friday practice sessions at the 2026 F1 US Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas.
Results from the FP1 session at the 2026 F1 US Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.
Charles Leclerc ended the first practice in Texas fastest from Max Verstappen and Lando Norris.
Several drivers had lap times cancelled, including Isack Hadjar who ended up 14th but showed speed for the top-six. Alex Albon didn't set a representative lap time, while Nico Hulkenberg suffered a technical problem that saw his session end early.
Full F1 results from FP1 at COTA are below.
2026 F1 World Championship | US Grand Prix | Circuit of the Americas | FP1 | Result
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Timing
|1
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:36.052
|2
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|0.084
|3
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|0.245
|4
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|0.326
|5
|Andrea Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|0.481
|6
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|0.503
|7
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|0.734
|8
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi
|0.943
|9
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|1.011
|10
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|1.257
|11
|Ollie Bearman
|Haas
|1.613
|12
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1.636
|13
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1.731
|14
|Isack Hadjar
|Red Bull
|1.738
|15
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1.749
|16
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|1.844
|17
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|2.069
|18
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi
|2.070
|19
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|2.794
|20
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|3.001
|21
|Colton Herta
|Cadillac
|3.927
|22
|Alexander Albon
|Williams
|31.812