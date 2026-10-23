F1 US Grand Prix: Full Friday practice results at COTA

Full results from the Friday practice sessions at the 2026 F1 US Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas.

George Russell, Mercedes, 2026 United States Grand Prix
George Russell, Mercedes, 2026 United States Grand Prix

Results from the FP1 session at the 2026 F1 US Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

Charles Leclerc ended the first practice in Texas fastest from Max Verstappen and Lando Norris.

Several drivers had lap times cancelled, including Isack Hadjar who ended up 14th but showed speed for the top-six. Alex Albon didn't set a representative lap time, while Nico Hulkenberg suffered a technical problem that saw his session end early.

Full F1 results from FP1 at COTA are below.

2026 F1 World Championship | US Grand Prix | Circuit of the Americas | FP1 | Result

PosDriverTeamTiming
1Charles LeclercFerrari1:36.052
2Max VerstappenRed Bull0.084
3Lando NorrisMcLaren0.245
4George RussellMercedes0.326
5Andrea Kimi AntonelliMercedes0.481
6Lewis HamiltonFerrari0.503
7Oscar PiastriMcLaren0.734
8Gabriel BortoletoAudi0.943
9Arvid LindbladRacing Bulls1.011
10Liam LawsonRacing Bulls1.257
11Ollie BearmanHaas1.613
12Fernando AlonsoAston Martin1.636
13Lance StrollAston Martin1.731
14Isack HadjarRed Bull1.738
15Pierre GaslyAlpine1.749
16Esteban OconHaas1.844
17Franco ColapintoAlpine2.069
18Nico HulkenbergAudi2.070
19Carlos SainzWilliams2.794
20Valtteri BottasCadillac3.001
21Colton HertaCadillac3.927
22Alexander AlbonWilliams31.812

Tags:

F1
F1 US Grand Prix: Full Friday practice results at COTA
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Latest News

F1 News
Charles Leclerc tops first US GP practice in upgraded Ferrari
31m ago
Charles Leclerc was fastest in his upgraded Ferrari
F1 News
Ferrari’s ‘impressive’ last aero upgrade of 2026 F1 season explained
1h ago
Ferrari has brought a big upgrade to the United States GP
F1 News
Lando Norris makes headache tablets confession to cope with US GP F1 track
2h ago
Lando Norris, 2026 F1 US Grand Prix, Thursday. Credit: XPB.
F1 News
Max Verstappen admits to F1 grid drop ‘potential’ ahead of US GP
3h ago
Max Verstappen, 2026 Singapore Grand Prix, paddock. Credit: XPB.
F1 News
F1 teams’ US GP upgrades revealed after Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari pessimism
3h ago
Lewis Hamilton downplayed Ferrari's upgrade for Austin

Never miss an update.

Stay up to speed with the latest F1 news and analysis, delivered straight to your inbox.

More News

F1 News
How Kimi Antonelli can become F1 world champion at the US GP
3h ago
Kimi Antonelli stands on the verge of F1 history
F1 News
When is the next F1 race? US GP dates and schedule
4h ago
Max Verstappen leads at the start of the 2025 United States Grand Prix
F1 News
How to watch 2026 F1 US GP today for free
4h ago
Lewis Hamilton at COTA
F1 News
Charles Leclerc addresses F1 season doubts as birth of child nears
6h ago
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 2026 US GP
F1 News
Max Verstappen issues strong message to trolls over abuse of GT team-mate
6h ago
Laurent Mekies and Max Verstappen