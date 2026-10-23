F1 US Grand Prix: Full Friday practice results at COTA

Results from the FP1 session at the 2026 F1 US Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

Charles Leclerc ended the first practice in Texas fastest from Max Verstappen and Lando Norris.

Several drivers had lap times cancelled, including Isack Hadjar who ended up 14th but showed speed for the top-six. Alex Albon didn't set a representative lap time, while Nico Hulkenberg suffered a technical problem that saw his session end early.

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Full F1 results from FP1 at COTA are below.

2026 F1 World Championship | US Grand Prix | Circuit of the Americas | FP1 | Result Pos Driver Team Timing 1 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:36.052 2 Max Verstappen Red Bull 0.084 3 Lando Norris McLaren 0.245 4 George Russell Mercedes 0.326 5 Andrea Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 0.481 6 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 0.503 7 Oscar Piastri McLaren 0.734 8 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi 0.943 9 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls 1.011 10 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls 1.257 11 Ollie Bearman Haas 1.613 12 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1.636 13 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1.731 14 Isack Hadjar Red Bull 1.738 15 Pierre Gasly Alpine 1.749 16 Esteban Ocon Haas 1.844 17 Franco Colapinto Alpine 2.069 18 Nico Hulkenberg Audi 2.070 19 Carlos Sainz Williams 2.794 20 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac 3.001 21 Colton Herta Cadillac 3.927 22 Alexander Albon Williams 31.812

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