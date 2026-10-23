Toto Wolff's son Jack escapes major injury after scary go-kart crash

Toto Wolff’s son has had a fortunate escape from injury after a karting crash.

Jack Wolff was involved in a nasty crash during a kart race in Italy.
Jack Wolff was involved in a nasty crash during a kart race in Italy.

Toto Wolff’s nine-year-old son, Jack, has suffered a big karting crash, but escaped injury.

The son of the Mercedes F1 boss was racing at the IAME Warrior Final karting competition at Leopard Circuit Viterbo in Italy, contesting the X30 Mini class.

Wolff and one other racer had broken slightly clear of the pack behind on the final lap, but made contact in one of the circuit’s straights. Wolff spun out, and was collected by one of the karts behind, which then went over his back, hitting his shoulder.

Motorsport.com reports that the nine-year-old Wolff was okay enough after the last-lap crash to get himself out of the kart under his own power, and that he is keen to race again tomorrow.

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Wolff had competed in the IAME Series Italy in the under 10s X30 class this year, winning his first title as a driver.

The crash happened in Italy while both his parents, Toto and Susie Wolff, are in the US for the F1 race at the Circuit of the Americas, the former of course in his role as CEO of the Mercedes F1 team, while Susie Wolff is in Texas for the F1 Academy race, a series for which she is the managing director.

Toto Wolff’s Mercedes team could win the 2026 F1 drivers’ title this weekend with Andrea Kimi Antonelli, who enters the weekend 102 points ahead of his team-mate George Russell with five races to go after the US Grand Prix. 

Russell was the marginally faster of the two Mercedes drivers in FP1, finishing fourth while Antonelli took fifth, although even the British driver was more than 0.3 seconds behind Charles Leclerc at the top of the times, the Monegasque driving his freshly updated Ferrari.

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Toto Wolff's son Jack escapes major injury after scary go-kart crash
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

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