Lando Norris makes “better decisions” vow as McLaren draws line under Singapore clash

McLaren has moved to draw a line under the Norris/Piastri Singapore GP clash

McLaren has cleared the air between its drivers after Singapore clash
McLaren has cleared the air between its drivers after Singapore clash
© XPB Images

Lando Norris says he wants to make “better decisions” following the controversial tangle with McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri at the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix.

The McLaren duo were both running inside the top five during the Singapore Grand Prix sprint, with Piastri leading Norris in fourth.

Norris went for a late lunge at Turn 5, which resulted in contact with Piastri and a spin for the Australian driver.

McLaren has since held clear-the-air talks with both drivers, after team CEO Zak Brown gave a strong response to the collision in Singapore.

Lando Norris
Lando Norris
© XPB Images

Norris ‘takes responsibility for my mistakes’

Norris appeared to try and make good on his error during the main race at Singapore, as he asked his team several times if he could do anything to help Piastri gain a position in the closing stages.

But it’s a collision that came just weeks after Norris’ outburst against Franco Colapinto in Azerbaijan, where he said the Alpine driver should be banned for a collision at a safety car restart.

Norris later apologised for these comments, but the Singapore clash led to a social media pile-on as some fans brought up his daming words against Colapinto again.

“I take responsibility for my mistakes, and I learn from them,” Norris said in McLaren’s US Grand Prix preview.

Lando Norris
Lando Norris
© XPB Images

“The team is my motivation every weekend, and my aim is to repay the hard work everyone puts in by improving, making better decisions and representing the team in the best possible way.”

McLaren set for Austin upgrades

After a strong run either side of the summer break for McLaren, with Norris winning in Hungary and the Netherlands.

But the team’s progress has stalled, with Red Bull making a step in recent rounds following Max Verstappen’s Bahrain and Singapore victories.

McLaren brought upgrades for the Sepang race, but will add more new parts to its car for this weekend’s US Grand Prix.

The upgrade package is not substantial, with chief designer Rob Marshall noting the updates are aimed at “improving braking reliability and performance issues”.

The team says it will also have some floor tweaks on the car for the US Grand Prix.

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Lando Norris
Oscar Piastri
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Lando Norris makes “better decisions” vow as McLaren draws line under Singapore clash
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

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