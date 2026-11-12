Ex-F1 star Romain Grosjean makes significant racing career declaration

Romain Grosjean says his time in single-seaters is likely over

Romain Grosjean
Romain Grosjean
© XPB Images

Ex-Formula 1 driver Romain Grosjean says his time racing single-seaters is likely over, having been unable to secure an IndyCar ride for the 2027 season.

The 40-year-old Frenchman moved to IndyCar in 2021, after his final season in F1 came to a terrifying end in a fireball crash at the Bahrain Grand Prix in 2020.

During his stint in the US’ top single-seater series, Grosjean scored seven podiums and three pole positions, serving time with Dale Coyne Racing, Andretti Autosport and Juncos Hollinger Racing.

Racing for Dale Coyne in 2026, Grosjean won’t return to the squad next year, and has been unable to secure a spot on the 2027 grid.

Grosjean has spent five years in IndyCar
Grosjean has spent five years in IndyCar
© Paul Hurley

“This is probably the end for me”

Speaking with RACER, Grosjean says his time in single-seaters is likely over and will turn his focus to sportscar racing.

“The reality is, this is probably the end for me with single-seaters,” he told the North American publication.

“Endurance racing will be my priority just because the busy lifestyle is a lot.

“And this year was tough, I'm not gonna lie. I had a few amazing moments. I got the chance to lead the Indy 500.

Grosjean, Ericsson and Power celebrate on the podium
Grosjean, Ericsson and Power celebrate on the podium
© Penske Entertainment: Chris Owens

“I finished in the top 10. I ran the top five most of the last 60 laps. Amazing! I got a podium in Markham, which was incredible with my ‘tractor.’

“But then we go to Milwaukee and Laguna Seca, and Laguna Seca, I qualified dead last, almost.

“I know it’s one of my fastest tracks, so I'm like, ‘I don't want that anymore.’

“I've had enough of those moments where you just don't have the tools to play.

“So, that's why I think single-seaters, it's over, and endurance racing, sharing more with people on the human side, and having fun and winning races, that's it for me.”

Romain Grosjean, 2024 24 Hours of Le Mans
Romain Grosjean, 2024 24 Hours of Le Mans
© XPB Images

Uncertain future for Grosjean

Grosjean, who has 10 podium finishes to his name in F1, is looking at options for the 2027 season in sportscar racing, but nothing has been firmed up yet.

He competed the GTD class in a Ford Mustang GT3 at the 24 Hours of Daytona this year.

Grosjean last drove prototype machinery in 2025 with Lamborghini in IMSA across five rounds, scoring a best of fourth at Petit Le Mans.

In 2024, he raced at the 24 Hours of Daytona in a Lamborghini in the Hypercar class, finishing 13th.

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Romain Grosjean
Ex-F1 star Romain Grosjean makes significant racing career declaration
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

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