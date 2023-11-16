Despite introducing a substantial upgrade at the United States Grand Prix, Haas’ form hasn’t improved in the slightest.

Haas now sit bottom of the constructors’ championship, four points behind fellow Ferrari customer team Alfa Romeo.

Given the lack of improvement from the upgrade, Hulkenberg will revert back to the old specification of car, while Kevin Magnussen will continue to run with the new parts in Las Vegas.

Explaining the decision to run with the old car, Hulkenberg said: “We had three races with the new package and whilst there were maybe some small benefits, there were also some not-so-good aspects with it.

“It was not the step forward that we needed from a big update. I think I just felt a little bit more comfortable and confident on the old package. And I think with the two circuits that we have here now, it favours that slightly more so hence that call.”

It’s not the first time Haas have been forced to revert back to an older car.

In 2019, Romain Grosjean reverted back to a ‘Melbourne-spec’ version of the Haas during the middle of the season - and saw an improvement in results immediately.

“Just means we have to reconsider. Both of them aren’t good enough,” Hulkenberg added.

“We need to do a better job, we need to find performance elsewhere, and yeah, just reconsider and look harder and deeper.”