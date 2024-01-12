“A huge challenge” - Grosjean’s reaction to his ex-engineer replacing Steiner

Haas announced Steiner’s surprise departure on Wednesday evening.

Komatsu was previously Grosjean’s race engineer at Lotus before making the switch to the American outfit in 2016 - the same year Grosjean joined the team.

The 47-year-old has played a key role at Haas as their trackside engineering director, but will know lead the team in F1 2024.

Reflecting on the news that his former race engineer has replaced his old team boss, Grosjean said during an IndyCar media day.

“Yeah, I saw the news as most of us. “I’m very happy for Komatsu. First of all, he's a very good friend of mine. I competed at every of my 181 Cup and Formula 1 (races) with him working on my car somehow.

“His kids are the same age as my kids, so we've been very good friends, and I'm excited for him. It's a huge challenge in front of him, so I'm excited for him.

“I don't know what happened. I don't know more details than you do, but I wish Guenther all the best in his next chapter. He's definitely a man that's got a lot of ideas and things to do, but for me the main thing is very happy for Ayao.”