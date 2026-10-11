When is the next F1 race? United States Grand Prix dates and schedule

The next round of the 2026 Formula 1 season takes place at the United States Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen leads at the start of the 2025 United States Grand Prix
Max Verstappen leads at the start of the 2025 United States Grand Prix

The 18th round of the 2026 Formula 1 season takes place at the United States Grand Prix on the weekend of 23-25 October. 

It follows the 17th round of the season at the Singapore Grand Prix, where Max Verstappen won the race for Red Bull. 

After finishing third on the podium in Singapore, runaway points leader Andrea Kimi Antonelli can clinch the world title at the upcoming United States Grand Prix. 

Here are all the details you need for the 2026 United States Grand Prix. 

When is the 2026 F1 US Grand Prix? 

The 2026 United States Grand Prix takes place on the weekend of 23-25 October at the Circuit of the Americas on the outskirts of Austin, Texas. 

It will mark the first race of an American F1 triple-header also featuring the Mexico City and Sao Paulo grands prix. 

COTA has hosted the United States Grand Prix every year since 2012, except in 2020 when the event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Verstappen won the 2025 United States Grand Prix ahead of Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc

Lewis Hamilton has more wins than anyone else at COTA with five victories
Lewis Hamilton has more wins than anyone else at COTA with five victories

Lewis Hamilton holds the most F1 wins at COTA with five victories (2012, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017). Verstappen has four victories and could match Hamilton’s tally this season. 

What is the 2026 F1 US Grand Prix schedule? 

Friday 

Free Practice 1  - 6:30pm - 7:30pm BST

Free Practice 2 - 10pm - 11pm BST

Saturday 

Free Practice 3 - 6:30pm - 7:30pm BST 

Qualifying - 10pm - 11pm BST 

Sunday 

Race - 8pm start GMT 

*The clocks will go back on 25 October at 2am

How can I watch the 2026 F1 US Grand Prix? 

COTA has hosted the United States Grand Prix since 2012
COTA has hosted the United States Grand Prix since 2012

Sky Sports F1 is showing every session of the 2026 F1 season in the UK. You can also watch via streaming services such as NowTV.

With a Sky Sports subscription, you’ll be able to stream the 2026 F1 Spanish Grand Prix online via Sky Go.

A subscription to Sky Sports in the UK starts from £22 per month.

Alternatively, there is a free-to-air option in the UK.

Channel 4 will be providing free highlights programmes throughout the 2026 F1 season.

For fans in regions without exclusive TV contracts, all the action can be followed via F1 TV Pro. In the US, this feed can be viewed with an Apple TV subscription. 

What is the rest of the 2026 F1 calendar? 

Remaining 2026 F1 calendar
18USAAustin23-25 October
19MexicoMexico City30 October - 01 November
20BrazilSao Paulo06-08 November
21Las VegasLas Vegas19-21 November
22QatarLusail27-29 November
23Abu DhabiYas Marina04-06 December

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F1
United States
Circuit of the Americas
Lewis Hamilton
Max Verstappen
When is the next F1 race? United States Grand Prix dates and schedule
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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