When is the next F1 race? United States Grand Prix dates and schedule

The 18th round of the 2026 Formula 1 season takes place at the United States Grand Prix on the weekend of 23-25 October.

It follows the 17th round of the season at the Singapore Grand Prix, where Max Verstappen won the race for Red Bull.

After finishing third on the podium in Singapore, runaway points leader Andrea Kimi Antonelli can clinch the world title at the upcoming United States Grand Prix.

Here are all the details you need for the 2026 United States Grand Prix.

When is the 2026 F1 US Grand Prix?

The 2026 United States Grand Prix takes place on the weekend of 23-25 October at the Circuit of the Americas on the outskirts of Austin, Texas.

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It will mark the first race of an American F1 triple-header also featuring the Mexico City and Sao Paulo grands prix.

COTA has hosted the United States Grand Prix every year since 2012, except in 2020 when the event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Verstappen won the 2025 United States Grand Prix ahead of Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc.

Lewis Hamilton has more wins than anyone else at COTA with five victories

Lewis Hamilton holds the most F1 wins at COTA with five victories (2012, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017). Verstappen has four victories and could match Hamilton’s tally this season.

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What is the 2026 F1 US Grand Prix schedule?

Friday

Free Practice 1 - 6:30pm - 7:30pm BST

Free Practice 2 - 10pm - 11pm BST

Saturday

Free Practice 3 - 6:30pm - 7:30pm BST

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Qualifying - 10pm - 11pm BST

Sunday

Race - 8pm start GMT

*The clocks will go back on 25 October at 2am

How can I watch the 2026 F1 US Grand Prix?

COTA has hosted the United States Grand Prix since 2012

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Sky Sports F1 is showing every session of the 2026 F1 season in the UK. You can also watch via streaming services such as NowTV.

With a Sky Sports subscription, you’ll be able to stream the 2026 F1 Spanish Grand Prix online via Sky Go.

A subscription to Sky Sports in the UK starts from £22 per month.

Alternatively, there is a free-to-air option in the UK.

Channel 4 will be providing free highlights programmes throughout the 2026 F1 season.

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For fans in regions without exclusive TV contracts, all the action can be followed via F1 TV Pro. In the US, this feed can be viewed with an Apple TV subscription.

What is the rest of the 2026 F1 calendar?

Remaining 2026 F1 calendar 18 USA Austin 23-25 October 19 Mexico Mexico City 30 October - 01 November 20 Brazil Sao Paulo 06-08 November 21 Las Vegas Las Vegas 19-21 November 22 Qatar Lusail 27-29 November 23 Abu Dhabi Yas Marina 04-06 December