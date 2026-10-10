Kim Kardashian makes surprise F1 Singapore GP appearance to cheer on boyfriend Lewis Hamilton

Kim Kardashian was spotted in the Ferrari garage cheering on Lewis Hamilton.

Kim Kardashian has attended two F1 races this season
Kim Kardashian has attended two F1 races this season

Kim Kardashian made a surprise appearance in the Formula 1 paddock to cheer on her boyfriend Lewis Hamilton at the Singapore Grand Prix. 

The American reality TV star, 45, was spotted in the back of the Ferrari garage supporting Hamilton ahead of the inaugural sprint race to be held in Singapore on Saturday morning. 

Seven-time world champion Hamilton celebrated a second place finish behind arch rival Max Verstappen after making a lightning-quick start to move up to third from sixth on the grid. 

Hamilton gained another position when former Mercedes team-mate George Russell crashed out of the lead at the start of the second lap. 

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It is the first time Kardashian has been seen in the F1 paddock since she attended the Monaco Grand Prix in June, which marked her first appearance. 

Kardashian caused quite the stir at Monaco for ignoring Martin Brundle during his iconic grid walk ahead of the race. 

She then was seen underneath the podium after Hamilton secured a P2 finish in the Monaco Grand Prix. 

Hamilton and Kardashian are believed to have been dating since early 2026, having made their first public outing together at the Super Bowl in February. 

Kardashian watched boyfriend Hamilton celebrate his P2 finish
Kardashian watched boyfriend Hamilton celebrate his P2 finish

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F1
Lewis Hamilton
Ferrari
Kim Kardashian makes surprise F1 Singapore GP appearance to cheer on Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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