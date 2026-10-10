Why Lando Norris avoided a penalty for crashing into Oscar Piastri at F1 Singapore GP

The stewards' have issued their verdict on the clash between the McLaren drivers in the Singapore sprint race.

Lando Norris
Lando Norris

Lando Norris has avoided a penalty after crashing into McLaren Formula 1 team-mate Oscar Piastri in the Singapore Grand Prix sprint race. 

The reigning world champion wiped out Piastri when he sent a late lunge up the inside of the Australian at Turn 5 on the final lap of Saturday's incident-packed inaugural sprint race in Singapore. 

While Piastri was sent spinning off into the barriers, Norris dropped down the order to eighth place, where he finished. 

But Norris was not punished following an investigation into the clash, with the stewards deeming that "both drivers had contributed to the incident". 

The two McLarens collided on the last lap of the sprint race
The two McLarens collided on the last lap of the sprint race

"The driver of Car 1 attempted to overtake Car 81 on the inside at Turn 5. A collision occurred at the apex," the stewards noted. 

"The driver of Car 81 explained that he had not expected Car 1 to attempt an overtake and, after turning in, noticed Car 1 on the inside and attempted to leave space. 

"The driver of Car 1 said that he saw an opportunity to overtake. He said that the front axle of his car was ahead of the mirror of Car 81 prior to the apex and therefore expected to be left space. As he approached the apex, the space was less than he had anticipated so he had to use the inside kerb and braked and a collision occurred.

"The Stewards considered that both drivers had contributed to the incident and that neither driver was wholly or predominantly to blame for the collision. 

"Therefore the Stewards determined to take no further action."

Oscar Piastri's stricken McLaren
Oscar Piastri's stricken McLaren

It means Norris keeps his point for finishing eighth in the sprint race. 

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Oscar Piastri
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Why Lando Norris avoided a penalty for crashing into Oscar Piastri at F1 Singapore GP
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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