Lando Norris alters stance on McLaren clash at Singapore GP with fresh admission

Lando Norris has altered his stance on his Singapore sprint race clash with McLaren Formula 1 team-mate Oscar Piastri and now accepts the blame.

Reigning world champion Norris crashed into Piastri when he tried a late lunge up the inside of his team-mate at Turn 5 while they battled over fourth and fifth places on the final lap of Saturday’s sprint race at Marina Bay.

The contact caused Piastri to spin off into the barriers, while Norris dropped down the order and took the final point on offer for finishing eighth.

Norris was initially adamant that he was not at fault for the collision, insisting the “move was on”.

Norris has revised his stance on the McLaren collision

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

The incident was investigated by the FIA stewards but they decided not to take any action after deeming both Norris and Piastri had contributed to the clash.

After finishing fourth in Sunday’s Singapore Grand Prix, Norris offered a new take on the collision.

“I can't attempt what I did. I should never have attempted it in the first place, even if the move was on,” Norris told reporters in Singapore.

“I’ve simply got to think more of the team that I represent rather than myself. It was a mistake on my part and I let down the team.

“So I first of all apologise to all of them. I owe them all an apology, and I'll do better next time.”

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Piastri was taken out in the crash

Norris revealed to Sky Italy that he was “told off” by McLaren during internal talks reviewing the coming together.

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella was left furious about the contact, which he declared was “unacceptable”.

"It is serious because the damage for the team is material,” the Italian said after the sprint race.

“We are in a close fight in the championship. We had the ambition to challenge Ferrari and we have an ambition to finish ahead of Red Bull, and this is a problem to finish ahead.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

"It is also serious because we come from a few seasons in which we have reflected together, team and drivers, as to how we approach racing together and how we make sure that the interest of the team is protected.

"I am, if anything, disappointed. Disappointed as a team principal for a situation that is absolutely not acceptable because it caused material damage to the team and every member of the team knows that the team interest comes before any personal interest, but above all is the main beacon that guides our action and our instinct.

“As a team we need to reflect as to how we make sure that these situations do not happen anymore."