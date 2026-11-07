F1 Brazil GP qualifying red-flagged after heavy rain storm

Formula 1 qualifying at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix has been red-flagged due to heavy rain.

Qualifying at Interlagos had only just got underway when heavy rain hit the Sao Paulo track, quickly leading to red flag conditions.

Drivers immediately switched onto extreme wet tyres as conditions worsened, leading to early chaotic scenes.

Newly-crowned F1 world champion Andrea Kimi Antonelli reported that he was “already aquaplaning” as the rain continued to get heavier.

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McLaren’s Lando Norris was seen surviving a scare as he managed to keep his car out of the barriers in the horrendous conditions.

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After just five minutes of running, the red flag was flown amid the torrential rain.

No times were set at the time qualifying was stopped by race control.

Red Bull’s Isack Hadjar reported he needed “a new seat” and a “new suit” due to how drenched he got in the car.

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During Sky Sports F1’s coverage of qualifying, Martin Brundle said: "They are impossible conditions. Visibility is zero.

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"The opportunity to float off the race track is almost 100 per cent.”

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F1’s governing body the FIA noted: “We expect this level of rain to continue for about 10 minutes.

“Once the conditions improve we intend to send the medical on track to assess the level of standing water.”