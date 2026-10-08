Valtteri Bottas’ ‘mind started to play games’ in mammoth Singapore bike ride

Valtteri Bottas details his epic ride to the Singapore GP from Sepang

Bottas rode from Malaysia to Singapore
Bottas rode from Malaysia to Singapore

Valtteri Bottas says his ‘mind started to play games’ at points during his epic 420km bike ride from the Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia to Singapore.

The Cadillac driver embarked on an incredible journey on his push bike from Sepang in Malaysia down to the Singapore Grand Prix this weekend.

It took him three days to cycle to Singapore, with the journey beginning life as something of a “joke” between himself and his partner.

The Finn, who is a keen gravel cyclist, says he planned the route as so his biggest distance days were Monday and Tuesday to avoid harming his physical condition for Friday practice in Singapore.

Valtteri Bottas is an avid cyclist
Valtteri Bottas is an avid cyclist

“The wildest part was riding at night in the jungle”

Bottas admitted that riding through the Malaysian jungle at night meant “your mind starts to play games”.

“I always started around 2pm, so the first two hours were always the hardest because of the heat,” he is reported by Motorsport to have told reporters in Singapore.

“But then it starts to cool down a bit, and a little bit at night as well.

“The wildest part was riding at night in the jungle.

Valtteri Bottas has completed his journey
Valtteri Bottas has completed his journey

“The noise in there is like... your mind starts to play games.

“Who knows what is out there, but then you just need to crack on and keep going.

“Riding with your lights at night, that was probably the most epic part in the forest.

“I've never really done that before. So the first part was a bit stressful.”

Bottas added that he encountered various snakes, lizards and cows on his journey, though none of this caused him any problems.

He also stated that he made the journey to help clear his mind after the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Bottas retired from the Bahrain Grand Prix, while team-mate Sergio Perez was 19th.

Cadillac is the only team yet to score in 2026, with Bottas and Perez one of just three drivers without points alongside Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll.

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Valtteri Bottas’ ‘mind started to play games’ in mammoth Singapore bike ride
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

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