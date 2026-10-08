Lewis Hamilton details “insane” Ferrari F40 journey in new video

Lewis Hamilton shares the full story of the restoration of his Ferrari F40.

Lewis Hamilton poses with his Ferrari F40 at Monza
Lewis Hamilton poses with his Ferrari F40 at Monza

Lewis Hamilton has detailed the “insane” journey of his Ferrari F40 restoration in a new video uploaded to the seven-time Formula 1 world champion’s YouTube channel. 

Hamilton made a striking entrance and turned heads when he arrived at the Monza circuit behind the wheel of his newly-restored Ferrari F40 ahead of the Italian Grand Prix in September. 

The rare supercar, painted in classic Ferrari red, features Hamilton’s custom number plate featuring his race number 44. 

Hamilton stopped for a photoshoot outside of the F1 paddock wearing an iconic black suit with a tan overcoat. 

Lewis Hamilton arrives in his Ferrari F40
Lewis Hamilton arrives in his Ferrari F40

The images were reminiscent of his first official photoshoot on his first visit to Maranello as a Ferrari driver in January 2025. 

Hamilton posed with an F40 in front of Enzo Ferrari’s house, with the picture quickly becoming the most-liked F1 Instagram post of all time

The full story of the restoration project behind his own Ferrari F40 has now been shared by Hamilton. 

"When I joined Ferrari, my first shoot with the team was with this car. It was... It's just such an iconic car. It's one of the most iconic cars ever,” Hamilton said in the YouTube video. 

"And this car was picked up here in 1991. And the guy drove it 69km and parked in his garage, and it's never started since.

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“You just think of the smile on the guy when the guy picked it up. How he felt, and he’s driving it home and then never touching it again.”

When he collected the car in September 2026, Hamilton exclaimed: “She looks so good. Wow, she looks brand new!”

Hamilton admitted he is still coming to terms with the honour of being associated with Ferrari, something his boyhood idol Ayrton Senna never got to realise. 

“It’s insane to be at Ferrari and have an F40,” Hamilton added. “Just think like all the legends that have been here, and I think about how Ayrton Senna would have loved to have driven for this team. 

“I think it would have been amazing to have seen him.”

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Lewis Hamilton details “insane” Ferrari F40 journey in new video
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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