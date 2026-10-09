George Russell F1 grid penalty confirmed for Singapore Grand Prix

George Russell's engine penalty for the Singapore Grand Prix has been confirmed.

George Russell will start from the back in Singapore
George Russell will start from the back in Singapore

George Russell’s expected Formula 1 grid penalty at the Singapore Grand Prix has been officially confirmed by the FIA. 

The Mercedes driver has received a power unit penalty due to exceeding his permitted allocation of components for the season after suffering a dramatic engine failure at the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia last Sunday. 

Mercedes had confirmed Russell would start towards the back in the build-up to the weekend and F1’s governing body has now formally announced it, with the Briton taking six fresh PU elements, including a new internal combustion engine and turbocharger.

All of these are outside of Russell's allocation and will trigger an automatic back-of-the-grid penalty. 

Russell suffered an engine failure at the Bahrain GP in Malaysia
Russell suffered an engine failure at the Bahrain GP in Malaysia
© XPB Images

On Thursday, Russell revealed he will need to take a further grid penalty this season in addition to the one he has been handed for the Singapore weekend. 

"You get [a limit of] four engines a season, so six races on each, and we have seven races to the end. So I will be taking another penalty, so yeah it's pretty relentless at the moment,” Russell told reporters in Singapore.

"I knew I was going to have a penalty. The plan was always to go in Austin, and obviously Singapore is the second hardest track to overtake on on the calendars. So you would never choose to do it [here]. 

"But we have no engines because of all of the various failures, so there was no engine I could have reverted to from earlier in the season. With the failure I had to take it.

"We don't have the [upgrade] this weekend, and because there are seven races remaining, you can either choose to roll the dice and hope it lasts for seven races, but also suffer a performance offset (as the engine degrades), or just accept I'll be taking another penalty."

Russell and Antonelli will run split car specifications for Mercedes
Russell and Antonelli will run split car specifications for Mercedes

Russell arrives in Singapore already 84 points behind his Mercedes team-mate and runaway championship leader Andrea Kimi Antonelli.

Mercedes is carrying out a back-to-back comparison test across the weekend to validate whether its latest upgrade package which debuted in Malaysia has worked. 

Russell is running the older-spec W17 aerodynamic package, while Antonelli will be driving the latest version featuring the upgrade. 

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George Russell F1 grid penalty confirmed for Singapore Grand Prix
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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