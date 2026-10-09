F1 Singapore Grand Prix: Full Friday practice results
Full results from Friday practice at the 2026 Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix
George Russell and Mercedes stopped the timesheets in Free Practice ahead of Sprint Qualifying, using the same car that he used to take victory in Azerbaijan.
Charles Leclerc left it late, but he jumped inside the top three in the latter moments as he ended the opening session in second place.
McLaren and Lando Norris had hoped that they had solved their straight-line speed issues, and after ending Free Practice 1 in third place, they will be happy with the progress they have made.
Completing the top five were the second Ferrari and McLaren, as Lewis Hamilton was in fourth place, and Oscar Piastri was in fifth place.
After suffering from radio issues and spending a long amount of time in the pits, Max Verstappen ended Free Practice 1 in sixth place.
Kimi Antonelli could not match his teammate as he started his weekend in seventh place and was 1.251 seconds behind Russell.
Rounding out the top ten in Free Practice 1 were Isack Hadjar in eighth, Pierre Gasly and Alpine in ninth, and Liam Lawson in tenth.
2026 F1 Singapore GP FP1 results
|2026 F1 Singapore Grand Prix - FP1 results
|1
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m32.274
|2
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m32.472
|3
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|1m32.547
|4
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m32.773
|5
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|1m32.838
|6
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m33.006
|7
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m33.525
|8
|Isack Hajdar
|FRA
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m33.723
|9
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m34.038
|10
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m34.155
|11
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|1m34.331
|12
|Arvid Lindblad
|GBR
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m34.476
|13
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|1m34.481
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m34.495
|15
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|1m34.651
|16
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|1m34.736
|17
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|1m34.805
|18
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|1m34.884
|19
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m34.983
|20
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m35.268
|21
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Cadillac F1 Team
|1m35.299
|22
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Cadillac F1 Team
|1m35.620