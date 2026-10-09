F1 Singapore Grand Prix: Full Friday practice results

Full results from Friday practice at the 2026 Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix

Charles Leclerc
Charles Leclerc
© XPB Images

George Russell and Mercedes stopped the timesheets in Free Practice ahead of Sprint Qualifying, using the same car that he used to take victory in Azerbaijan.

Charles Leclerc left it late, but he jumped inside the top three in the latter moments as he ended the opening session in second place.

McLaren and Lando Norris had hoped that they had solved their straight-line speed issues, and after ending Free Practice 1 in third place, they will be happy with the progress they have made.

Completing the top five were the second Ferrari and McLaren, as Lewis Hamilton was in fourth place, and Oscar Piastri was in fifth place.

Kimi Antonelli
Kimi Antonelli
© XPB Images

After suffering from radio issues and spending a long amount of time in the pits, Max Verstappen ended Free Practice 1 in sixth place.

Kimi Antonelli could not match his teammate as he started his weekend in seventh place and was 1.251 seconds behind Russell.

Rounding out the top ten in Free Practice 1 were Isack Hadjar in eighth, Pierre Gasly and Alpine in ninth, and Liam Lawson in tenth.

2026 F1 Singapore GP FP1 results

2026 F1 Singapore Grand Prix - FP1 results
1George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m32.274
2Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1m32.472
3Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team1m32.547
4Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1m32.773
5Oscar Piastri AUSMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team1m32.838
6Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m33.006
7Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m33.525
8Isack Hajdar FRAOracle Red Bull Racing1m33.723
9Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m34.038
10Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m34.155
11Oliver BearmanGBRTGR Haas F1 Team1m34.331
12Arvid LindbladGBRVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m34.476
13Esteban OconFRATGR Haas F1 Team1m34.481
14Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m34.495
15Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams F1 Team1m34.651
16Gabriel BortoletoBRAAudi Revolut F1 Team1m34.736
17Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams F1 Team1m34.805
18Nico HulkenbergGERAudi Revolut F1 Team1m34.884
19Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team1m34.983
20Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m35.268
21Sergio PerezMEXCadillac F1 Team1m35.299
22Valtteri BottasFINCadillac F1 Team1m35.620

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