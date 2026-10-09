F1 Singapore Grand Prix: Full Friday practice results

George Russell and Mercedes stopped the timesheets in Free Practice ahead of Sprint Qualifying, using the same car that he used to take victory in Azerbaijan.

Charles Leclerc left it late, but he jumped inside the top three in the latter moments as he ended the opening session in second place.

McLaren and Lando Norris had hoped that they had solved their straight-line speed issues, and after ending Free Practice 1 in third place, they will be happy with the progress they have made.

Completing the top five were the second Ferrari and McLaren, as Lewis Hamilton was in fourth place, and Oscar Piastri was in fifth place.

Kimi Antonelli © XPB Images

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After suffering from radio issues and spending a long amount of time in the pits, Max Verstappen ended Free Practice 1 in sixth place.

Kimi Antonelli could not match his teammate as he started his weekend in seventh place and was 1.251 seconds behind Russell.

Rounding out the top ten in Free Practice 1 were Isack Hadjar in eighth, Pierre Gasly and Alpine in ninth, and Liam Lawson in tenth.

2026 F1 Singapore GP FP1 results

2026 F1 Singapore Grand Prix - FP1 results 1 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m32.274 2 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m32.472 3 Lando Norris GBR McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 1m32.547 4 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m32.773 5 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 1m32.838 6 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m33.006 7 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m33.525 8 Isack Hajdar FRA Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m33.723 9 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m34.038 10 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m34.155 11 Oliver Bearman GBR TGR Haas F1 Team 1m34.331 12 Arvid Lindblad GBR Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m34.476 13 Esteban Ocon FRA TGR Haas F1 Team 1m34.481 14 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m34.495 15 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams F1 Team 1m34.651 16 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Audi Revolut F1 Team 1m34.736 17 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams F1 Team 1m34.805 18 Nico Hulkenberg GER Audi Revolut F1 Team 1m34.884 19 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m34.983 20 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m35.268 21 Sergio Perez MEX Cadillac F1 Team 1m35.299 22 Valtteri Bottas FIN Cadillac F1 Team 1m35.620