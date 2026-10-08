F1 drivers want cooling vests banned as Max Verstappen claims “I don’t need it”

Formula 1 drivers have highlighted ongoing problems with their cooling vests, with some going as far as to call for the device to be banned altogether.

When races are declared heat hazard events, F1 teams are allowed to fit their cars with cooling systems that pump cool liquid through a vest worn by the driver.

The safety regulation is not mandatory and drivers can decide not to wear the cooling vests, though they will have to run with extra ballast to ensure a competitive advantage is not gained.

An F1 heat hazard has been declared for the fourth time this season, and second weekend in a row, at the Singapore Grand Prix, with temperatures forecast to exceed 31C at some point during the race.

Singapore has become the fourth race this season to be declared a 'heat hazard'

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Despite this, several drivers will not wear the cooling vests, citing comfort and reliability concerns.

"For me, it's not needed,” Verstappen told reporters in Singapore. “Yes, it's hot, but it's not sauna. And with this cooling vest, you have these stupid cables in your car, so it's just limiting your movement as well.

"Even if it would work for one and a half hours, like cool, cool, I don't need it. It doesn't work anyway for one and a half hours. I've never had it in any category that has worked for one and a half hours."

Verstappen’s Red Bull team-mate Isack Hadjar made his thoughts clear when asked for his stance on the cooling aid debate.

"I think it should be banned. Because it's supposed to be tough,” the 21-year-old Frenchman stated.

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Mercedes prioritise car performance

Antonelli wore a more old-school approach at the 2026 Austrian Grand Prix

George Russell made headlines in Malaysia last weekend when he revealed that Mercedes has decided against running the system to prioritise resources into its car development.

F1’s governing body has granted teams an allowance under the cost cap of £38,000 if they can make a system that keeps the liquid cool for an entire grand prix, and a further £57,000 if they can make the top comfortable.

But two-time world champion Fernando Alonso dismissed the notion that the FIA should step in and do more to ensure the drivers have effective cooling systems.

“I don't think it's an FIA duty to push for that,” the Aston Martin driver said. “I think the regulation is already there. They declare the temperature already, we have today.

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“So it's up to the teams, the drivers' preferences. You can feel even uncomfortable with the system on or wearing it and driving the car. So it cannot be obliged by anyone. So it's a team-driver choice, and the FIA is just monitoring the situation, probably.”

Cooling vests beset with problems

The cooling vests have been criticised for being uncomfortable and unreliable

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc said improvements can be made to the system.

"Ideally, if I can have an even better cooling vest, I will always take it. Let's say that for 15-20 laps it works pretty well," the Monegasque added.

“But then after, for the rest of the race, you are quite warm, just like you are without the cooling vest. So at least I'm getting 15-20 laps, and I'm already grateful of that.

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"It's not that I feel like every driver on the grid is not physically fit to do a whole race.

"However, to be at your 100% at the end of a race, or from the middle of the race here, where you lose so much water and you are dehydrated, for sure we leave something on the table there."

Alpine’s Franco Colapinto was fairly dismissive of the cooling vests.

“I think it's hot, but it's been hot for the history of the sport,” Colapinto said. "So again, I think it's something good to be able to choose, to have it as an option.

“Personally, I don't like it. I don't feel it's comfortable. I don't like how it feels, and yeah, I just don't wear it. But again, it's good to have the option to wear it or not, depending on what you prefer.”

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Esteban Ocon also pointed out flaws with the problematic driver cooling aide, though like Leclerc, he stressed there are clear performance benefits associated with being at the right temperature.



"I think it's been a massive performance gain for the physical aspect of things. Of course, it hasn't worked the whole race since we introduced the system,” the outgoing Haas driver said.

“It lasts for like 40 minutes, and then it's just hot fluid that keeps going on because it's so hot in the car. It's already good that we have something, to be honest, because I've raced my whole career before that without.

“Fernando must have. I've seen videos of him drinking a Coke at the end of the race, exhausted from Bahrain when it was in the day, and nobody said that we should do a cooling system back then.

“So already to have something is a step better. Of course, you want to make it perfect, you want to make it bulletproof, but yeah, it's up to the teams to do it better if they want to. But I don't think everybody realises how much better it is for an athlete to be at the right temperature to perform, for sure.”