Pedro Acosta says Marc Marquez’s shock decision to retire from MotoGP at the end of the season “doesn’t change anything me” as he moves to Ducati.

Eight-time MotoGP world champion Marquez announced moments before FP1 on Friday at the Valencia Grand Prix that he would be retiring after this weekend.

It’s a decision he made in October, but didn’t tell Ducati until Thursday evening, leaving it with little time to find a replacement for him.

Marquez’s retirement also means Acosta will never get to race with his compatriot on equal machinery.

Pedro Acosta, Marc Marquez, © Gold and Goose

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“Marquez wasn’t the main reason I wanted to go to Ducati”

Acosta said earlier this year that KTM could offer him nothing to stay for 2027, because Ducati was giving him the possibility to fight with Marquez on equal terms.

However, speaking to Spanish media on Friday, as reported by Motorsport, Acosta says Marquez’s decision now changes nothing for him.

“Marquez wasn't the main reason I wanted to go to Ducati, because the primary reason was to have a competitive bike and team, to try and experience the fight for the title,” he said.

“But, of course, it was a dream and a goal to share a garage with Marc.

Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2026 Valencia MotoGP © Gold and Goose

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“So, it doesn't change anything for me; I'll have someone else next to me, but I'll have to work my way up at Ducati a bit more from scratch.”

“He’s suffered enough”

Marquez told the media on Friday that his decision came as he began to “fear” for his wellness, having suffered with more diplopia after crashes in Indonesia last October and at Le Mans this year.

Reacting to the news, Acosta says Marquez has “suffered enough” and deserves his retirement.

“Marc is at the very top of the sport, not just in Spain, but in general,” he added.

Pedro Acosta, Marc Marquez. © Gold and Goose

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“Marquez's stature is among the greatest sporting legends, like Michael Jordan, Rafa Nadal, and many others.

“He's in a position where he can say and do pretty much whatever he wants.

“So, it's completely understandable that he's made this decision. He's suffered enough, and he deserves a truly fulfilling retirement.”