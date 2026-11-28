Luca Marini says he was having treatment when Marc Marquez took a photo with most of the grid during his MotoGP retirement press conference, which led him to miss it.

Eight-time world champion Marquez shocked the MotoGP paddock on Friday morning when he announced that he would be retiring after this weekend’s Valencia Grand Prix.

A special press conference was staged following FP1, during which he took a picture with most of the grid.

However, social media soon picked up that only Marco Bezzecchi was there as a representative of the VR46 Riders Academy.

Marco Bezzecchi at Marc Marquez's retirement press conference © Gold and Goose

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“Nobody told me there would be a picture!”

Marquez, of course, has a tense relationship with Valentino Rossi, after their fallout during the 2015 season.

Rossi is yet to acknowledge Marquez’s retirement publicly.

Honda rider Marini clarified his absence, noting that he was having treatment on a swollen arm following a bee sting and was only aware of the picture opportunity when he was watching TV.

He says he tried to get to the press conference room but didn’t make it in time.

Luca Marini, Honda Factory Racing, 2026 Valencia MotoGP © Gold and Goose

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“Well, of course, it’s a big shock for everybody,” he said.

“But if Marc is happy with his decision, this is the best for him.

“I think that everybody must support his decision with respect.

“I was not there for doing the picture. I’m sorry, but nobody told me that there would be a picture or something, and I was in the [clinic] to clean my arm.

“Just I saw them on TV, I ran to make the picture and arrived too late.”

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Neither Franco Morbidelli or Fabio Di Giannantonio were there, either, though the latter called Marquez “an inspiration” for him when he was a young rider.

“For sure, a big surprise,” Di Giannantonio said.

“Sad news on my side, honestly. When you are a rival, you always try to treat every rider like they are the same.

“But, for sure, Marc is not like everybody.

“He has been special, he has been a legend. I have been super proud of myself to have raced against him. I learned so much from him, from the track, from the data; I’ve been lucky to have shared the data on the bike with him. So, honestly, he’s been an inspiration for me when I was young, for many young riders.”

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Marc Marquez, Pecco Bagnaia © Gold and Goose

Where was Pecco Bagnaia?

The biggest absence was Marquez’s Ducati team-mate Pecco Bagnaia.

However, according to MotoGP’s Jack Appleyard, Bagnaia was undergoing medical checks at the time as he looks to take part in Tuesday’s post-race test for Aprilia. These checks couldn't be postponed.

Earlier in the Valencia weekend, Marquez branded Bagnaia “a gentleman” following their two seasons as team-mates.