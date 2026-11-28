Starting grid for the 2026 Valencia MotoGP Sprint race
The full starting grid for Saturday’s 2026 Valencia MotoGP Sprint race.
Marco Bezzecchi smashed the Valencia lap record to claim the final pole position of the 1000cc/Michelin era.
The Italian surged almost half-a-second clear of Ducati’s Marc Marquez, who will start his final MotoGP races between the Aprilias of Bezzecchi and Raul Fernandez.
Alex Marquez heads row two on his Gresini farewell, with Jorge Martin needing to fight through from fifth to defend second in the world championship against team-mate Bezzecchi.
Fabio di Giannantonio rounds out the second row for his final VR46 rides, with the Tech3 KTMs of Enea Bastianini and stand-in Pol Espargaro seventh and eighth.
Pedro Acosta starts just tenth for his final KTM appearances, with Ai Ogura left in eleventh after a crash.
Joan Mir joined Bastianini in fighting through Qualifying 1 on his MotoGP return and will line-up in twelfth for his last Honda races.
Penalties
There are currently no penalties for the Sprint, but Johann Zarco has a long lap penalty to serve in the grand prix, for causing a collision with Alex Marquez at Portimao last weekend.
2026 Valencia MotoGP Sprint race: Full starting grid
Row 1: Marco Bezzecchi (pole), Marc Marquez, Raul Fernandez
Row 2: Alex Marquez, Jorge Martin, Fabio Di Giannantonio
Row 3: Enea Bastianini, Pol Espargaro, Fermin Aldeguer
Row 4: Pedro Acosta, Ai Ogura, Joan Mir
Row 5: Brad Binder, Iker Lecuona, Johann Zarco
Row 6: Fabio Quartararo, Franco Morbidelli, Diogo Moreira
Row 7: Luca Marini, Jack Miller, Augusto Fernandez
Row 8: Alex Rins