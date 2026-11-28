Marco Bezzecchi rockets to the final pole position of the 1000cc era at the 2026 Valencia MotoGP season finale.

Marc Marquez’s last qualifying session saw the soon-to-retire eight-time premier-class champion battle for pole throughout, snatching it back in the closing stages with another new circuit record - then gestured 'enough' with his hand.

But Aprilia’s Bezzecchi responded with a stunning 1m 27s, almost half a second clear of the Ducati rider!

There were concerns that Bezzecchi might have passed yellow flags following Ai Ogura’s crash, but his pole position was confirmed.

Marc Marquez, 2026 Valencia MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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Nonetheless, Marquez finished his final season by winning the BMW Award for the top MotoGP qualifier.

Bezzecchi's team-mate Jorge Martin, embroiled in a close battle to hold on to title runner-up, will start fifth.

Enea Bastianini and the returning Joan Mir reached Qualifying 2 by leading Qualifying 1. The 13-lap Valencia Sprint race starts at 3pm local time (2pm UK).

2026 Valencia MotoGP - Full Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) 1'27.844s 6/8 334k 2 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +0.463s 5/7 335k 3 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +0.589s 5/9 334k 4 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) +0.736s 7/9 337k 5 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +0.795s 6/8 337k 6 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) +0.851s 7/9 334k 7 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.936s 6/7 339k 8 Pol Espargaro SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +1.009s 5/5 335k 9 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25) +1.026s 7/8 334k 10 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.040s 7/8 337k 11 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +1.306s 3/8 335k 12 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +1.572s 2/4 331k Qualifying 1: 13 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 1'29.233s 6/8 340k 14 Iker Lecuona SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) 1'29.260s 6/9 335k 15 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) 1'29.286s 5/7 334k 16 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1'29.407s 5/7 326k 17 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) 1'29.435s 6/8 334k 18 Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* 1'29.584s 2/7 335k 19 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 1'29.623s 7/8 339k 20 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1'29.640s 6/7 327k 21 Augusto Fernandez SPA Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1) 1'29.721s 5/7 332k 22 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1'30.148s 6/7 335k

* Rookie

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Official Valencia MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Marc Marquez, Ducati, 1m 28.483s (2026)

Marc Marquez, Ducati, 1m 28.483s (2026) Fastest race lap: Raul Fernandez, Aprilia, 1m 29.976s (2025)

Saturday Practice:

Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Valencia MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Marco Bezzecchi puts Aprilia back on top during final practice for the 2026 Valencia MotoGP.

The Italian finished the session0.136s clear of KTM’s Pedro Acosta followed by the Gresini Ducatis of Fermin Aldeguer and Alex Marquez.

KTM test rider Pol Espargaro again rolled back the years with fifth place. Ten-time world champion Marc Marquez began his final Saturday as a MotoGP rider in seventh.

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Qualifying 1, for those outside the top ten on Friday, will now begin.

2026 Valencia MotoGP - Saturday Free Practice Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff 1 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) 1'29.596s 2 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.136s 3 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25) +0.191s 4 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) +0.304s 5 Pol Espargaro SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.373s 6 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +0.380s 7 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +0.462s 8 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) +0.472s 9 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +0.472s 10 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.564s 11 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.690s 12 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +0.776s 13 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.836s 14 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +0.849s 15 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +0.898s 16 Iker Lecuona SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +0.941s 17 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.994s 18 Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* +1.041s 19 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +1.192s 20 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.251s 21 Augusto Fernandez SPA Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1) +1.403s 22 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.592s

* Rookie

Official Valencia MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Marc Marquez, Ducati, 1m 28.483s (2026)

Marc Marquez, Ducati, 1m 28.483s (2026) Fastest race lap: Raul Fernandez, Aprilia, 1m 29.976s (2025)

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Marc Marquez retirement bombshell

Just before Friday's FP1, newly crowned ten-time world champion Marc Marquez turned to the live TV cameras in the Ducati pit box and, via a series of cards, dropped the bombshell news that this would be his last MotoGP race.

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Marquez then finished his final Friday as a MotoGP rider on top of the timesheets.

Aprilia vs Ducati

MotoGP starts the final race of the 1000cc/Michelin era with the constructors’ crown as the last remaining MotoGP world championship to be decided.

With Aprilia just nine points ahead of Ducati, it’s a battle that will go down to Sunday’s final race of the season.

2026 MotoGP world championship top ten: Points per race after Portimao. © Peter McLaren

Martin vs Bezzecchi

There’s an even closer contest between Marco Bezzecchi and team-mate Jorge Martin for title runner-up, with the Spaniard holding a slim two-point lead for best of the rest behind Marquez.

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Neither can drop lower than third, with KTM’s Pedro Acosta needing to defend a six-point advantage over Trackhouse Aprilia’s Ai Ogura for fourth in the standings.

MotoGP farewell

Aside from Marc Marquez, Valencia will be the last race for many riders with their current teams, while former race winners Jack Miller, Alex Rins, Brad Binder and Franco Morbidelli are set to compete in their final MotoGP event.

Bagnaia and Vinales out, Mir returns

Francesco Bagnaia, 2026 Qatar MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Maverick Vinales has been ruled out of a grand prix farewell by his ongoing shoulder injuries and replaced at Tech3 by KTM test rider Pol Espargaro.

Pecco Bagnaia’s Ducati career has also come to an end; the future Aprilia rider is ruled out of Valencia by his Qatar foot injuries.

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However, Joan Mir is back for a last appearance at Honda.

850cc Test

The first official test of the new 850cc/Pirelli era takes place at Valencia on Tuesday.