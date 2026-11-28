Marco Bezzecchi blasted the lap record to claim pole for the 2026 MotoGP season finale at the Valencia Grand Prix, as Marc Marquez starts second for his last race.

A day on from announcing his shock retirement, Marquez went into his final MotoGP qualifying session fighting for pole position.

But Aprilia’s Bezzecchi proved too hot to handle in the 15-minute Q2, as he blasted the Valencia lap record with a 1m27.844s to claim the final pole of the 1000cc era.

He beat Marquez by 0.463s, as the reigning champion goes from second on the grid for his farewell MotoGP race.

Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Valencia MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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Trackhouse Aprilia’s Raul Fernandez completed the top three.

Q2 began with Marquez taking top spot with a 1m28.606s, before Bezzecchi hit the front for the first time on a 1m28.478s.

That time beat the lap record set by Ducati’s Marquez on Friday in Practice, but was to tumble further as the session entered its second half.

Fernandez produced a 1m28.433s on the Trackhouse Aprilia, before Marquez found a 1m28.307s on what proved to be his final qualifying lap in MotoGP.

The Ducati rider gestured after finishing that lap that he was done, leaving the stage clear for Bezzecchi to start lighting up the timing screens.

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Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Valencia MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Bezzecchi’s lap looked like it would be scuppered by yellow flags when Ai Ogura crashed at Turn 11.

But the yellow flags never appeared, despite marshals entering into the gravel trap as Ogura recovered his stricken Aprilia, with Bezzecchi free to finish the lap.

He did so in 1m27.844s to claim his third pole in succession.

Alex Marquez just missed the front row in fourth on the Gresini Ducati, while Jorge Martin will go from fifth as he battles Aprilia team-mate Bezzecchi for second in the standings.

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Fabio Di Giannantonio will start sixth for his final grand prix in VR46 Ducati colours.

Marc Marquez, 2026 Valencia MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Enea Bastianini was seventh on the Tech3 KTM ahead of Pol Espargaro, who crashed late on at Turn 1.

Fermin Aldeguer was ninth on the sister Gresini Ducati, while Pedro Acosta completed the top 10 on the third of the KTMs in Q2.

Ogura and Honda’s Joan Mir rounded out the top 12.

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Full 2026 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix qualifying results