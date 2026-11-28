Marc Marquez says he “gave up” fighting for pole in his final MotoGP qualifying outing at the Valencia Grand Prix after seeing Marco Bezzecchi’s lap, but enjoyed the experience.

The eight-time world champion announced his retirement from MotoGP on Friday morning at the Valencia Grand Prix, just days after winning the 2026 world title.

He ended Friday’s running with a new lap record in Practice, but was ultimately beaten to pole by Aprilia’s Bezzecchi, who went even faster on a 1m27.844s.

Marquez will start the final races of his career from second on the grid, having also won the BMW M Award for being the best qualifier in 2026.

Jorge Martin, Pedro Acosta, Marc Marquez, qualifying, 2026 Valencia MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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“I will ask if he cut somewhere!”

The Ducati rider was on provisional pole in the dying stages of qualifying before being beaten by Bezzecchi.

Speaking afterwards in parc ferme, he joked that he would go to race direction to see if the Aprilia rider had cut the track, while also praising the lap.

“Unreal lap. I will ask to race direction to ask if he cut somewhere, because when I saw a 1m27.8s, I gave up,” he joked.

“Even I didn’t try because it was impossible.

Marco Bezzecchi, Marc Marquez, qualifying,2026 Valencia MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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“But I was enjoying a lot this last qualifying practice. I knew it was my last time attack, my real time attack, with the adrenaline of the qualifying practice.

“I was enjoying it a lot, and I’m enjoying the weekend a lot.

“Sometimes, I’m always very closed in my mode, in my office, just trying to be fully concentrated.

“But this weekend, I want to try to enjoy it inside the track and out of the track.

“So, I’m enjoying it a lot. I’m very happy to be here [in parce ferme], and very happy to win the car, which was the pole championship. My career, qualifying practice has been very strong, and I have been very strong. So, the real speed is there.”

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Marc Marquez, 2026 Valencia MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

“I want to enjoy the last race”

Second on the grid helps Marquez’s cause in Ducati’s fight to win the constructors’ championship, as it trails Aprilia by nine points.

But the final result is not something he cares about having “had a lot of pressure during my career” that has stopped him from enjoying races.

“Honestly speaking, I don’t care,” he told TNT Sports when asked what is possible in the races.

“I know that I’m using a lot of energy this weekend, outside of the track, trying to be friendly with all of the people.

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Marc Marquez, 2026 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

“It’s impossible because it’s a lot of people, but especially with my friends, with my family.

“Some of them didn’t know and just yesterday they booked a hotel and they are coming, they are arriving.

“So, I will enjoy every moment this weekend, even dinner time.

“And the result, even if it’s better or worse, in the end, I had a lot of pressure during my career. So, the last race I want to enjoy.”

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