2026 Valencia MotoGP - Sprint Race Results
Full Qualifying and Sprint race results from the 2026 Valencia MotoGP at the Ricardo Tormo Circuit, round 22 of 22.
Marco Bezzecchi dominates a delayed final Sprint race of the 1000cc era at Valencia on Saturday, with team-mate Jorge Martin competing a factory Aprilia one-two.
Bezzecchi has now snatched runner-up in the world championship from Martin heading into Sunday’s finale. Enea Bastianini was a surprise third in the Sprint for Tech3 KTM.
Marc Marquez Sprint hopes ruined by penalty
Marc Marquez’s dramatic last Sprint saw the ten-time world champion forced to ditch his burning Ducati after the original start was abandoned, then given a double long lap penalty for the restart.
Marquez was holding third behind Bezzecchi and Martin when he served the first long lap, which dropped him to eighth. He was then was relegated to 14th after the second, taking the chequered flag in 13th.
The penalty was also a major blow to Ducati’s hopes of overhauling Aprilia for the constructors’ title with Fabio di Giannantonio the top Desmosedici rider in fifth.
Red lights fail, Marquez’s Ducati on fire
The original start was abandoned when the red lights failed to go out due to a technical issue. The situation then dramatically escalated when Marc Marquez’s overheating Ducati caught fire.
The retiring eight-time MotoGP champion was forced to jump off the bike as flames began burning his leg, before firefighters doused the Desmosedici. Marquez was then given a double long-lap penalty for leaving the grid to get his spare bike.
Tyres
All riders chose the hard front and soft rear tyre options for the 13-lap Sprint.
2026 Valencia MotoGP - Sprint Race Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|1
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|18m 1.139s
|2
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|+2.924s
|3
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+3.759s
|4
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|+3.946s
|5
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)
|+5.062s
|6
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|+5.375s
|7
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+8.030s
|8
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+9.404s
|9
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+10.664s
|10
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+11.365s
|11
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+11.959s
|12
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+12.534s
|13
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|+12.697s
|14
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+13.081s
|15
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+13.210s
|16
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+15.026s
|17
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+15.158s
|18
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|+15.401s
|19
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+18.456s
|20
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)
|+22.645s
|21
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|+22.753s
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)
|DNF
* Rookie
Qualifying:
Marco Bezzecchi rockets to the final pole position of the 1000cc era at the 2026 Valencia MotoGP season finale.
Marc Marquez’s last qualifying session saw the soon-to-retire eight-time premier-class champion battle for pole throughout, snatching it back in the closing stages with another new circuit record - then gestured 'enough' with his hand.
But Aprilia’s Bezzecchi responded with a stunning 1m 27s, almost half a second clear of the Ducati rider!
There were concerns that Bezzecchi might have passed yellow flags following Ai Ogura’s crash, but his pole position was confirmed.
Nonetheless, Marquez finished his final season by winning the BMW Award for the top MotoGP qualifier.
Bezzecchi's team-mate Jorge Martin, embroiled in a close battle to hold on to title runner-up, will start fifth.
Enea Bastianini and the returning Joan Mir reached Qualifying 2 by leading Qualifying 1. The 13-lap Valencia Sprint race starts at 3pm local time (2pm UK).
2026 Valencia MotoGP - Full Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|1'27.844s
|6/8
|334k
|2
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|+0.463s
|5/7
|335k
|3
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|+0.589s
|5/9
|334k
|4
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|+0.736s
|7/9
|337k
|5
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|+0.795s
|6/8
|337k
|6
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)
|+0.851s
|7/9
|334k
|7
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.936s
|6/7
|339k
|8
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+1.009s
|5/5
|335k
|9
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)
|+1.026s
|7/8
|334k
|10
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.040s
|7/8
|337k
|11
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|+1.306s
|3/8
|335k
|12
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+1.572s
|2/4
|331k
|Qualifying 1:
|13
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|1'29.233s
|6/8
|340k
|14
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|1'29.260s
|6/9
|335k
|15
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|1'29.286s
|5/7
|334k
|16
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|1'29.407s
|5/7
|326k
|17
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|1'29.435s
|6/8
|334k
|18
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|1'29.584s
|2/7
|335k
|19
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|1'29.623s
|7/8
|339k
|20
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|1'29.640s
|6/7
|327k
|21
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)
|1'29.721s
|5/7
|332k
|22
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|1'30.148s
|6/7
|335k
* Rookie
Official Valencia MotoGP Records:
- Best lap: Marc Marquez, Ducati, 1m 28.483s (2026)
- Fastest race lap: Raul Fernandez, Aprilia, 1m 29.976s (2025)
Saturday Practice:
Marco Bezzecchi puts Aprilia back on top during final practice for the 2026 Valencia MotoGP.
The Italian finished the session0.136s clear of KTM’s Pedro Acosta followed by the Gresini Ducatis of Fermin Aldeguer and Alex Marquez.
KTM test rider Pol Espargaro again rolled back the years with fifth place. Ten-time world champion Marc Marquez began his final Saturday as a MotoGP rider in seventh.
Qualifying 1, for those outside the top ten on Friday, will now begin.
2026 Valencia MotoGP - Saturday Free Practice Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|1
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|1'29.596s
|2
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.136s
|3
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)
|+0.191s
|4
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|+0.304s
|5
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.373s
|6
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|+0.380s
|7
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|+0.462s
|8
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)
|+0.472s
|9
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|+0.472s
|10
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.564s
|11
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.690s
|12
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+0.776s
|13
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.836s
|14
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|+0.849s
|15
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+0.898s
|16
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|+0.941s
|17
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.994s
|18
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+1.041s
|19
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+1.192s
|20
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.251s
|21
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)
|+1.403s
|22
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.592s
* Rookie
Official Valencia MotoGP Records:
- Best lap: Marc Marquez, Ducati, 1m 28.483s (2026)
- Fastest race lap: Raul Fernandez, Aprilia, 1m 29.976s (2025)
Marc Marquez retirement bombshell
Just before Friday's FP1, newly crowned ten-time world champion Marc Marquez turned to the live TV cameras in the Ducati pit box and, via a series of cards, dropped the bombshell news that this would be his last MotoGP race.
Marquez then finished his final Friday as a MotoGP rider on top of the timesheets.
Aprilia vs Ducati
MotoGP starts the final race of the 1000cc/Michelin era with the constructors’ crown as the last remaining MotoGP world championship to be decided.
With Aprilia just nine points ahead of Ducati, it’s a battle that will go down to Sunday’s final race of the season.
Martin vs Bezzecchi
There’s an even closer contest between Marco Bezzecchi and team-mate Jorge Martin for title runner-up, with the Spaniard holding a slim two-point lead for best of the rest behind Marquez.
Neither can drop lower than third, with KTM’s Pedro Acosta needing to defend a six-point advantage over Trackhouse Aprilia’s Ai Ogura for fourth in the standings.
MotoGP farewell
Aside from Marc Marquez, Valencia will be the last race for many riders with their current teams, while former race winners Jack Miller, Alex Rins, Brad Binder and Franco Morbidelli are set to compete in their final MotoGP event.
Bagnaia and Vinales out, Mir returns
Maverick Vinales has been ruled out of a grand prix farewell by his ongoing shoulder injuries and replaced at Tech3 by KTM test rider Pol Espargaro.
Pecco Bagnaia’s Ducati career has also come to an end; the future Aprilia rider is ruled out of Valencia by his Qatar foot injuries.
However, Joan Mir is back for a last appearance at Honda.
850cc Test
The first official test of the new 850cc/Pirelli era takes place at Valencia on Tuesday.