Marco Bezzecchi takes over second in the 2026 MotoGP world championship from team-mate Jorge Martin with a victory in Saturday's Valencia Sprint race.

The Italian now takes a one-point lead over Martin into Sunday's season finale.

World champion Marc Marquez finished 13th after serving two long lap penalties for leaving the grid - due to his Ducati catching fire - after the original start was delayed by a technical issue with the lights.

Marquez's penalty helped Aprilia extend its constructors' title lead to 16 points.

2026 MotoGP riders' points after the Valencia Sprint: Top 10. © Peter McLaren

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Valencia Sprint Race: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings Pos Rider Nat Team Points Diff. 1 = Marc Marquez (champion) SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) 439 2 ^1 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) 406 (-33) 3 ˅1 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) 405 (-34) 4 = Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 318 (-121) 5 = Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) 315 (-124) 6 = Fabio di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) 303 (-136) 7 = Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) 283 (-156) 8 = Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) 208 (-231) 9 = Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) 173 (-266) 10 = Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 159 (-280) 11 = Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25) 139 (-300) 12 = Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 129 (-310) 13 = Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 124 (-315) 14 = Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 85 (-354) 15 = Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* 78 (-361) 16 = Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) 71 (-368) 17 = Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) 63 (-376) 18 = Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 34 (-405) 19 = Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 33 (-406) 20 = Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 31 (-408) 21 = Iker Lecuona SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) 25 (-414) 22 = Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)* 18 (-421) 23 = Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 17 (-422) 24 ^1 Pol Espargaro SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 6 (-433) 25 ˅1 Augusto Fernandez SPA Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1) 6 (-433) 26 = Somkiat Chantra THA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 3 (-436) 27 = Takaaki Nakagami JPN HRC (RC213V) 3 (-436) 28 = Jake Dixon GBR Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 2 (-437)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.

= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.

˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.

* Rookie

