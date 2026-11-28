Valencia Sprint Race: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings
New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings after Saturday's Valencia Sprint race at the Ricardo Tormo Circuit, round 22 of 22.
Marco Bezzecchi takes over second in the 2026 MotoGP world championship from team-mate Jorge Martin with a victory in Saturday's Valencia Sprint race.
The Italian now takes a one-point lead over Martin into Sunday's season finale.
World champion Marc Marquez finished 13th after serving two long lap penalties for leaving the grid - due to his Ducati catching fire - after the original start was delayed by a technical issue with the lights.
Marquez's penalty helped Aprilia extend its constructors' title lead to 16 points.
Valencia Sprint Race: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|Diff.
|1
|=
|Marc Marquez (champion)
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|439
|2
|^1
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|406
|(-33)
|3
|˅1
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|405
|(-34)
|4
|=
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|318
|(-121)
|5
|=
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|315
|(-124)
|6
|=
|Fabio di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)
|303
|(-136)
|7
|=
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|283
|(-156)
|8
|=
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|208
|(-231)
|9
|=
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|173
|(-266)
|10
|=
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|159
|(-280)
|11
|=
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)
|139
|(-300)
|12
|=
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|129
|(-310)
|13
|=
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|124
|(-315)
|14
|=
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|85
|(-354)
|15
|=
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|78
|(-361)
|16
|=
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|71
|(-368)
|17
|=
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|63
|(-376)
|18
|=
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|34
|(-405)
|19
|=
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|33
|(-406)
|20
|=
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|31
|(-408)
|21
|=
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|25
|(-414)
|22
|=
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*
|18
|(-421)
|23
|=
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|17
|(-422)
|24
|^1
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|6
|(-433)
|25
|˅1
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)
|6
|(-433)
|26
|=
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|3
|(-436)
|27
|=
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|HRC (RC213V)
|3
|(-436)
|28
|=
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|2
|(-437)
^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie