Marco Bezzecchi says MotoGP “did their best” with the controversial aborted start at the Valencia Sprint.

A problem with the start lights meant that the bikes were held for much longer than normal on the line, and eventually resulted in the start being aborted. But this did not happen before Marc Marquez’s Ducati caught fire.

Marquez’s Ducati had to be removed from the grid because of the fire, and as a result Marquez was made to start the warm-up lap from pit lane and take two long lap penalties during the race. He was running third in the opening laps, but dropped to 13th by the end because of the penalties.

For Bezzecchi it worked out, as he took victory from pole anyway, and he feels there was not much more that could’ve been done in the scenario.

Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix, Sprint podium. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

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“At the end, they [race direction] had I think an issue with the lights and they tried their best to make us start, but it was difficult so we stopped there for a little bit more and the bikes were all very hot,” Marco Bezzecchi told TNT Sports after the Sprint in Valencia.

“So, after everyone saw what happened.

“Fortunately, everything is okay, apart from obviously the result that Marc [Marquez] was not hoping for.

“But at the end they did their best to make us restart immediately and fortunately they allowed us to put the tyre warmers and everything because with these temperatures it’s always tricky. Fortunately everything went well.”

The race started around 25 minutes later than originally planned. Marquez’s penalty took him out of contention, and Bezzecchi proved to have much more speed than Jorge Martin, who started well to get to second at the start but was quickly gapped at the start by his Aprilia Racing team-mate.

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Marco Bezzecchi leads Jorge Martin, Marc Marquez, 2026 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix, Sprint… © Gold & Goose

“I was super-focused and I had a good feeling on the bike, so this already means that you can stay a little bit more calm,” said Bezzecchi.

“But the start was good and fortunately I was able to keep my position, and I tried to push super-hard in the first couple of laps to break a bit the group, and fortunately I did it.

“So, super-happy, huge thanks to the team as always, they’ve been amazing. We enjoyed today and now we can focus on tomorrow.”

The result means Bezzecchi carries a one-point lead over Martin in the battle for second in the championship into tomorrow’s Valencia Grand Prix.

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But Martin isn’t Bezzecchi’s only concern, even Enea Bastianini, who finished third in the Sprint, has the Aprilia rider’s attention.

Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix, Sprint. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

“It will be a tough fight with Jorge [Martin], a tough fight with Raul [Fernandez] and Marc, but also Bestia [Enea Bastianini] today was unbelievable, Diggia [Fabio Di Giannantonio] – so, it will not be easy.

“But I’m fast as well so I’ll try my best to give the best every lap.

“Will be a super-long race, so let’s try our best to fight with the leading group and enjoy with all the riders, have a good fight, and then let’s celebrate in the night.”

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