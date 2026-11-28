KTM’s Pedro Acosta said it was “a bit ridiculous for a MotoGP race” to be delayed for so long due to a start light issue in Saturday’s Valencia Grand Prix sprint.

The final sprint of the 2026 campaign had to be delayed by over 20 minutes after the starting gantry encountered a technical issue and the five red lights didn’t go out.

Second-placed starter Marc Marquez then suffered a bike fire due to the extended time he was revving his Ducati while awaiting the start.

He was handed a double long lap penalty for starting the warm-up lap from pitlane, having been forced to get on his second bike.

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“It could happen to any of the 22 of us”

KTM’s Acosta, who struggled to seventh in the sprint, said the starting gantry issue was not a good look for MotoGP, while adding that what happened to Marquez could have happened to anyone.

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“I understand they had tested this before, but it was a bit ridiculous for a MotoGP race,” Acosta told the media, as reported by Motorsport.

“The bikes get hot, and with the temperature they reach, a drop of oil can cause what happened to Marc’s bike, but it can happen to any of the 22 of us.

“These are things that need to be improved.”

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“We need to speak about that”

Acosta’s KTM stablemate Enea Bastianini, who finished third in the sprint, said he was initially concerned about his own bike when he saw Marquez’s catch on fire.

The Italian also added that the riders need to speak with MotoGP about potentially adjusting the regulations to avoid a similar situation in the future.

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“The first start was strange to manage, because you are ready to start and you wait maybe 10, 15 seconds; it’s abnormal,” the Tech3 rider told TNT Sports.

“When I saw also the flames coming from Marc’s bike, I thought, ‘My one, how is it?’

“I think we need to talk for the future, because these things can happen, and I think Marc did two long laps not for his mistake. We need to try to speak about that.”