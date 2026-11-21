Portugal Sprint Race: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings
New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings after Saturday's Portimao Sprint race in Portugal, round 21 of 22.
Marc Marquez's late Sprint mistake means the 2026 MotoGP World Championship battle remains alive for at least another day.
The Ducati star will now take a reduced 55-point lead into Sunday's penultimate grand prix, but only needs a 37-point advantage to be crowned champion ahead of the Valencia finale.
Jorge Martin remains Marquez's nearest rival, but team-mate and Sprint winner Marco Bezzecchi is now just seven points behind.
Aprilia has now won the 2026 teams' world championship.
Bold name = Rider still in mathematical title contention.
Portimao Sprint Race: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|Diff.
|1
|=
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|431
|2
|=
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|376
|(-55)
|3
|=
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|369
|(-62)
|4
|=
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|315
|(-116)
|5
|=
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|298
|(-133)
|6
|=
|Fabio di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)
|285
|(-146)
|7
|=
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|267
|(-164)
|8
|=
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|204
|(-227)
|9
|=
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|173
|(-258)
|10
|=
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|147
|(-284)
|11
|=
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)
|129
|(-302)
|12
|=
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|118
|(-313)
|13
|=
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|117
|(-314)
|14
|=
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|81
|(-350)
|15
|=
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|78
|(-353)
|16
|=
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|70
|(-361)
|17
|=
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|63
|(-368)
|18
|=
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|33
|(-398)
|19
|=
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|31
|(-400)
|20
|=
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|29
|(-402)
|21
|=
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|19
|(-412)
|22
|=
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*
|18
|(-413)
|23
|=
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|17
|(-414)
|24
|=
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)
|6
|(-425)
|25
|=
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|5
|(-426)
|26
|=
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|3
|(-428)
|27
|=
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|HRC (RC213V)
|3
|(-428)
|28
|=
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|2
|(-429)
^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie