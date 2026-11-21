Marc Marquez's late Sprint mistake means the 2026 MotoGP World Championship battle remains alive for at least another day.

The Ducati star will now take a reduced 55-point lead into Sunday's penultimate grand prix, but only needs a 37-point advantage to be crowned champion ahead of the Valencia finale.

Jorge Martin remains Marquez's nearest rival, but team-mate and Sprint winner Marco Bezzecchi is now just seven points behind.

Aprilia has now won the 2026 teams' world championship.

MotoGP title chase after Portimao Sprint: Points per race (top 10 riders). © Peter McLaren

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Bold name = Rider still in mathematical title contention.

Portimao Sprint Race: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings Pos Rider Nat Team Points Diff. 1 = Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) 431 2 = Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) 376 (-55) 3 = Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) 369 (-62) 4 = Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 315 (-116) 5 = Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) 298 (-133) 6 = Fabio di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) 285 (-146) 7 = Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) 267 (-164) 8 = Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) 204 (-227) 9 = Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) 173 (-258) 10 = Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 147 (-284) 11 = Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25) 129 (-302) 12 = Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 118 (-313) 13 = Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 117 (-314) 14 = Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 81 (-350) 15 = Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* 78 (-353) 16 = Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) 70 (-361) 17 = Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) 63 (-368) 18 = Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 33 (-398) 19 = Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 31 (-400) 20 = Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 29 (-402) 21 = Iker Lecuona SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) 19 (-412) 22 = Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)* 18 (-413) 23 = Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 17 (-414) 24 = Augusto Fernandez SPA Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1) 6 (-425) 25 = Pol Espargaro SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 5 (-426) 26 = Somkiat Chantra THA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 3 (-428) 27 = Takaaki Nakagami JPN HRC (RC213V) 3 (-428) 28 = Jake Dixon GBR Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 2 (-429)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.

= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.

˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.

* Rookie

