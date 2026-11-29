Alex Marquez has been taken to hospital due to a “severe bronchospasm”, according to his Gresini team, and will miss the MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix.

The four-time MotoGP race winner has been unwell since arriving at the Ricardo Tormo Circuit, battling a fever and a loss of voice on Friday.

Marquez missed his media duties on Friday due to his illness, but was able to take part in Saturday’s qualifying and sprint action in Valencia.

He finished sixth in the sprint after starting fourth on the grid.

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Alex Marquez out of Gresini swan song

Sunday’s 26-lap Valencia Grand Prix was due to mark his final outing with the Gresini squad before switching to KTM next season.

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But the Spaniard has been forced to withdraw from today’s race due to what the team described as a severe bronchospasm, which causes a difficulty in breathing.

A brief statement from the team says he has been taken to hospital for treatment.

“Alex Marquez will miss the final grand prix of the season,” Gresini said.

Alex Marquez, 2026 Portimao MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

“A severe bronchospasm has forced the rider to leave the circuit and be transported to the 9 de Octubre Hospital.”

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It brings an unfortunate end to Marquez’s time with the Gresini squad, having joined the Nadia Padovani-run outfit for the 2023 season after three years with Honda.

Marquez credits Gresini for rejuvenating his career after a tough spell with HRC.

At Gresini, Marquez scored his maiden MotoGP victory in last year’s Spanish Grand Prix, and won twice more in 2025 on his way to runner-up spot in the championship.

He took a fourth victory at Jerez earlier this season.

Alex Marquez chases Marc Marquez, 2026 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix, Sprint. Credit: Gold and… © Gold & Goose

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Alex Marquez misses Marc Marquez’s MotoGP send-off

Sadly for Alex Marquez, he will miss his older brother Marc Marquez’s MotoGP send-off today in Valencia.

The eight-time world champion, just days after wrapping up the 2026 title in Portugal, announced on Friday that he would be retiring from MotoGP after this weekend.

In his retirement press conference, he told the media that the only person who knew about his decision before this weekend was his younger brother.

It’s not clear yet if Alex Marquez will be able to make his KTM debut on Tuesday in the post-race test.