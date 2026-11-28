Brad Binder was concerned about his ability to take the restart in the Valencia MotoGP Sprint after a problem with the start lights caused an aborted start.

Binder, like the rest of the field, held the throttle on while the lights stayed lit for around eight seconds, three seconds longer than the maximum time permitted in the rules.

The major loser from the scenario was Marc Marquez, whose bike caught fire and was then given two long lap penalties for having to take his bike off the grid.

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rider Binder also thought he might lose out at the restart because of the temperature created in his clutch on the original start.

Brad Binder, 2026 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix, Sprint. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

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“Chaos,” Brad Binder said of the Sprint, speaking to MotoGP.com afterwards.

“Today was much better, though. The second run in FP2 this morning, Phil [Marron, crew chief] changed my bike up a bit and it worked much better, so I was way more comfortable and I could at least push a bit and feel safe on the bike, so that was great.

“I didn’t do a great job in quali, 13th was all I could manage, however all of a sudden I had a little bit of pace, so something, so that was good going into the Sprint.

“First start was a bit chaotic when the lights wouldn’t go out, so I just completely cooked my clutch and the bike started rolling forward, so I was really lucky that I could restart to be honest because I wasn’t sure if it was going to be okay or not.

“Thankfully, everything held together okay. I jumped in behind Pedro [Acosta]; I never had enough to stay on his back wheel, but I could stay close and then that was about it.”

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Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Ducati, 2026 Valencia MotoGP © Gold and Goose

Di Giannantonio: MotoGP "never disappoints"

Fabio Di Giannantonio struggled for acceleration at the beginning of the Sprint before coming on strong towards the end to finish fifth. The Italian felt that the first start was “a mess”.

“It’s always MotoGP, it never disappoints in terms of surprises,” the VR46 Racing Team rider said.

“It was a mess at the beginning but apart from this the Sprint was quite normal.

“At the beginning I was struggling a bit with acceleration and again we were in the pack at the beginning of the race, then good late race pace that I was able to do some good overtakes, and P5.”

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