Alex Marquez returns from surgery to lead the way after Friday practice at the MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix, as Marc Marquez nears an eighth world title.

The Gresini Ducati rider was absent from the Qatar Grand Prix to undergo surgery on a longstanding shoulder issue, which he has battled since his horrific crash at Barcelona in May.

Expecting his recovery to have gone better than it has, Alex Marquez showed no signs of it impacting his performance, as he led Practice on Friday afternoon at Portimao with a 1m37.350s.

He led a Ducati 1-2, with VR46's Fabio Di Giannantonio trailing him, while Marco Bezzecchi completed the top three for Aprilia.

Alex Marquez, 2026 Portimao MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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His title hopes are remote, with Bezzecchi needing to win all of the remaining races and hope Marc Marquez doesn't score. However, Bezzecchi did nothing to stop talk that he is the favourite for the win this Sunday.

Marc Marquez was sixth, safely securing a Q2 spot, while nearest title rival Jorge Martin just about scraped through into the top 10 in 10th on his Aprilia.

2026 Portugal MotoGP: Which riders are in Q2?

Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff 1 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) 1'37.350s 2 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) +0.082s 3 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +0.172s 4 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.255s 5 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +0.258s 6 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +0.278s 7 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.297s 8 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25) +0.320s 9 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +0.351s 10 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +0.408s

2026 Portugal MotoGP: Which riders are in Q1?

Iker Lecuona, 2026 Portimao MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

11 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +0.509s 12 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.653s 13 Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* +0.756s 14 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.790s 15 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.912s 16 Jake Dixon GBR Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +1.041s 17 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +1.325s 18 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.342s 19 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +1.602s 20 Pol Espargaro SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +1.746s 21 Augusto Fernandez SPA Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1) +1.942s 22 Iker Lecuona SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +2.016s

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