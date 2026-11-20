MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix: Which riders are in Q2?
The full list of riders in Q1 and Q2 at the Portuguese GP
Alex Marquez returns from surgery to lead the way after Friday practice at the MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix, as Marc Marquez nears an eighth world title.
The Gresini Ducati rider was absent from the Qatar Grand Prix to undergo surgery on a longstanding shoulder issue, which he has battled since his horrific crash at Barcelona in May.
Expecting his recovery to have gone better than it has, Alex Marquez showed no signs of it impacting his performance, as he led Practice on Friday afternoon at Portimao with a 1m37.350s.
He led a Ducati 1-2, with VR46's Fabio Di Giannantonio trailing him, while Marco Bezzecchi completed the top three for Aprilia.
His title hopes are remote, with Bezzecchi needing to win all of the remaining races and hope Marc Marquez doesn't score. However, Bezzecchi did nothing to stop talk that he is the favourite for the win this Sunday.
Marc Marquez was sixth, safely securing a Q2 spot, while nearest title rival Jorge Martin just about scraped through into the top 10 in 10th on his Aprilia.
2026 Portugal MotoGP: Which riders are in Q2?
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|1
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|1'37.350s
|2
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)
|+0.082s
|3
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|+0.172s
|4
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.255s
|5
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+0.258s
|6
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|+0.278s
|7
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.297s
|8
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)
|+0.320s
|9
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|+0.351s
|10
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|+0.408s
2026 Portugal MotoGP: Which riders are in Q1?
|11
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|+0.509s
|12
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.653s
|13
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+0.756s
|14
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.790s
|15
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.912s
|16
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+1.041s
|17
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+1.325s
|18
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.342s
|19
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+1.602s
|20
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+1.746s
|21
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)
|+1.942s
|22
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|+2.016s